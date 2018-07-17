All community children are cordially invited to attend three fun-packed evenings of Bible learning at the Arbela United Methodist Church, beginning July 25 through July 27.

The excitement will begin with supper served at 5:30 p.m. each evening with lessons, crafts, and games all centered around the study of Galatians 5:22-23. Dismissal is promised to seem all too soon at 8:00 p.m.

Those planning this year’s event are pleased to have had Lori Kiehl of Meadville MO, Lay Leader of the Mark Twain District of the United Methodist Church, offer her assistance and attendance. The Baptist Church in Arbela will also be represented in a very much appreciated leadership role.

The only collection will be that of a can of canned fruit to be donated to the Scotland County Food Pantry. Each one attending is asked to also bring a family favorite recipe naming a fruit as a main ingredient.

Most summer ball teams are resting from a busy season, the local fairs are in the books, and swimming is becoming tiresome, so let’s give the Lord a short three evenings of our time.

Family vacations will be a lot more enjoyable after spending a few hours attending VBS!! For further information, please call 660-465-2837 or 660-342-5651.