Arbela United Methodist Church of the Scotland County Parish is excited to announce there will be a three-day revival held at this little white church on the hill on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday evenings, September 15, 16, and 17, 2019, at 7:00. Grandpa John and Debbie (aka John and Debbie Gorham) will be bringing their ministry to Arbela for these three lively evenings.

The Gorhams have been sharing their ministry of Southern Gospel Music and Christian Humor for over 40 years. John has written much of the duo’s concert music. It has been rumored that Grandpa Johns’s “twin brother,” Cowboy Cornelius, might possibly show up to share some of his interesting tales, as well.

God wants His people to be happy and enjoy worship; and we promise you will enjoy this mini-revival series at the Arbela United Methodist Church. Plan now to attend each and every night! On Tuesday evening following Grandpa John and Debbie’s presentation, you are invited to share refreshments and fellowship with the congregation.