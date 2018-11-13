The Arbela United Methodist Church will be hosting its 64th annual Lord’s Acre Sale on Saturday, November 17, 2018. Lunch of turkey, ham balls and all of the trimmings, including the most delicious homemade desserts in Northeast Missouri, will be served for a free-will offering beginning at 11:00 a.m.

An auction of items to answer your Christmas-list wishes and many, many food items ready for Sunday lunch, or for your upcoming Thanksgiving celebration, will be held at approximately 1:00 p.m. with Jake Bair at the microphone! You don’t want to miss this opportunity to reminisce with friends and family. Remember, too, this is the time of year to give the Lord his acre of your bounty. If you haven’t already made arrangements to give Him his fair share, come on down to Arbela United Methodist Church, where the proceeds will all be used to further the missions of His church.

Hunters, politicians, and our recently-elected officials are always welcome. Carry-outs are available. Hope to see you there!