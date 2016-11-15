The Lord’s Acre is not a new venture for the rural churches of the United Methodist Church. This movement originated in 1922 in the state of Georgia. Like often is the case today, Rev. Henry Melton found that his parishioners seemed to fall short in giving God his full measure. He asked the farmers in his church to set aside one acre of cotton, donating all proceeds from that acre, to the church. The boll weevil ravished thousands and thousands of acres of cotton in Georgia that year; however, God’s acres were untouched by the bug. Word quickly spread that the acres set aside for God were miraculously saved from the boll weevil, or as we would say, “the word went viral!” The idea of the “Lord’s Acre” expanded into an international, interdenominational phenomenon. So…in this year of 2016, the Lord’s Acre movement continues to provide funding for (rural) churches. Not only is farm proceeds an acceptable “acre,” but projects of donated time and service for auctions of homemade goods, arts, crafts, and orchard produce are enthusiastically donated.

The Arbela United Methodist Church is preparing for its 63rd such Lord’s Acre lunch and auction to be held Saturday, November 19, 2016, in the church basement. A full-course turkey and ham ball buffet will be served beginning at 11;00 a.m. You are sure to enjoy the homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, casseroles, salads, rolls, desserts and much more – all for a free-will offering!

At 1:00 p.m., Colonel Jake Bair will take to the microphone and gavel to cry the afternoon’s auction. There will be a multitude of items to select from at the sale including quilts, rag rugs, embroidery pieces, crafts, Christmas figurines, baked delicacies, homemade noodles, candy, canned items, toys and dolls – lots of surprises!

Just imagine how the idea of the “Lord’s Acre” was established as the result of a preacher in Georgia who challenged his members to give an acre of cotton to the Lord. Have you given God his acre this year? If not, come on down to the Arbela United Methodist Church on November 19 where the food is wonderful, the people are enthusiastic and friendly, and the auction is fun and entertaining. Christmas will be just a few short weeks down the road. Come do your Christmas shopping – you are assured of having a good time!