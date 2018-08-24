The Scotland County Antique Fair annually celebrates local history, bringing together community members to relive the past.

This year an Arbela family will be sharing a history project of their own, which dates back a few years beyond this year’s theme of “50 years Since the Beginning”.

“My brothers, David and Carl, and I have been on the journey of tracking down as much information on Hall and the wagon as we could for almost a year now,” said Janet Baldwin.. “It is from that research that I wrote ‘The Story of a Circus Wagon‘, which are the words on a exhibit that will be on display at the Community Bank during the Antique Fair.”

Baldwin explained that while the circus wagon is part of Schuyler County history, it became engrained in her Arbela family’s background in 1963. That was when her father, the new owner of the blacksmith shop in the small northeast Missouri town, was chosen to restore the antique for a collector from Keokuk, IA.

“As a little girl, I remember living in the old school house in Arbela. My parents, Bob and Lela, remodeled it into a comfortable home that was destroyed in the 1973 tornado that hit Arbela. My dad owned and operated the blacksmith shop. One of his first big jobs was restoring a circus wagon. As a child, that was wondrous to me.”

Bob, with the help of previous shop owner Bill Harvey, restored the four-wheel carriage. Artist Marion Aylward of Arbela restored the exterior painting and pinstripes on the wagon.

“I clearly remember watching the finished animal cage wagon being loaded and unloaded for a parade in Warsaw, IL,” said Janet. “Then we lost track of the wagon as it belonged to circus enthusiast Alexander Irwin of Keokuk.”

Sometime in the 1990s, with the aid of the new wonder called the World Wide Web, Janet began a search to learn what happened to her father’s project.

“I found the location of the animal cage wagon,” said Janet. “That was one of the best Christmas gifts I ever gave my dad. I promised to take him to see it.”

Janet and her two daughters, accompanied by her parents, traveled to Baraboo, WI, to the Circus World Museum. The wagon was located in a huge warehouse full of circus wagons.

“We had to climb on and under multiple wagons to get to the right one, but it was there,” she said. “Sides were added somewhere along the way, and it was used last to haul sea lions rather than the cats that research says was probably carried in it in Hall’s 1905 circus.”

Viewing the piece of family history was just part of the special day for the family.

“The Circus World Museum folks treated Dad like a star because most circus wagon restorers had been older so no longer with us,” Janet said. “It was a magical day at the circus.”

David Trueblood took his family to see the wagon the next summer, but then the wagon returned to the backburner for the family.

That was until 2017, when David Trueblood posed a question to his siblings. “Wonder what it would take to get a hold of that circus wagon?”

Janet said that’s when the family’s journey of research really gained momentum. While her original notes showed that the wagon was from a short-lived circus of a then famous man from Lancaster, she said the fact had remained fairly obscure for the family.

“That added to the fun in our research,” said Janet, “learning about William P. Hall. He was quite a character.”

With the two local connections, the family embarked on a mission to secure a loan of the wagon from the Circus Historical Society so it could come back home to be displayed. However at the same time, the Circus Society’s holdings were being transferred to the control of the Wisconsin Historical Society.

“At this point, the Wisconsin Historical Society is updating all of their catalogue records on all of their holdings, so they will not allow any loans of any kind until maybe 2019,” said Janet. “Apparently, even the Harley Davidson headquarters was told to wait, too.”

So the researchers turned to plan B. Carl and David hope to build a replica that both Scotland and Schuyler Counties could actually use and touch, but they are waiting on securing an old wagon chassis to begin the work as well as planning a trip to Wisconsin to see and measure the 1905 version of the wagon.

Janet and her husband recently made a trip to northern Minnesota to see family, and stopped at the Robert L. Parkinson Library which is a part of the Circus World Museum in Baraboo.

“The librarian there, Peter Shrake, was so kind and helpful,” said Janet. “We spent a couple of hours taking pictures of as many records as we could, but we really only had time to get copies of about a fifth of the collection. It is obvious when one goes to the Circus World Museum that William P. Hall is highly regarded by the circus community. And anything or anyone connected to him is also valued.”

While the family has not been able to secure the loan of the wagon – yet, and the replica isn’t available they will have a display available during the Antique Fair at Community bank of Memphis.

“The journey of finding all of the pictures and the information while getting stories from Dad has been wonderful,” said Janet. “The exhibit is to represent the past and our hopes for the future of the wagon and Dad’s legacy with it.”