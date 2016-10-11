Knox County Sheriff Allen Gudehus reports the recovery of a firearm from a 2012 burglary near Edina.

The Sheriff received information regarding a stolen AR-15, that was in the possession of a Memphis man, after he purchased it from a Cody Mathias. Cody Mathias was charged with 2nd degree burglary after the theft of items from the Ron and Kathy Poore residence in January 2012. Cody Mathias is scheduled for trial in November of this year.

Scotland County Deputy Bryan Whitney and Memphis Police Chief Bill Holland assisted in the investigation.