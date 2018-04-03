April showers brings May flowers. I have not been enjoying these cold, chilly days. It seems like it just chills a person to the bone. Of course, it would help if the sun shone at least twice a week.

I am still seeing quite a bit of activity with my feathered friends. I actually think the Robins are trying to get going with their nest building. It will be quite cold for them. I have spotted Killdeer, my covey of Bobwhites, Eastern Phoebe, lots of Blue Jays, White-breasted Nuthatches (lots at my feeders), American Crows, Black Capped Chickadee, American Robins, Bluebirds, female house finch, American Goldfinch, Slate Colored Juncos, House Sparrows, Starlings, White Crowned Sparrow, and Grackles. I also have Mourning Doves, and several pigeons.

I am really getting a kick out of the White-Breasted Nuthatch. The nuthatches are the only birds that habitually climb down tree trunks headfirst, gathering insects and insect eggs from crevices and under the bark. The name nuthatch derives from nut-hack, for the way the birds wedge nuts and other foods into crevices and chop them into pieces. The ones here in the yard, come and pick out one seed at a time, and head back to the tree to either eat it or hide. They come and go all day. They are very quick and don’t waste any time sitting still.

I would imagine very soon, you will be seeing the American Gold Finch coming forth with their bright spring colors. I heard several today in the yard, but have not been seeing any at the feeder. With the weather like it is, they are foraging on their own right now. Keep those feeders up though, as you will be having them.

Don’t forget in just one month, you will be seeing that little flit around your house looking for that nectar. You will want to have your hummingbird feeders out and ready by May 1. No need to get in a hurry. They may still be hanging out in the south, where it is warm. Wouldn’t you??

I have a Flowering Quince that is just about ready to bust into bloom. I have some other spring things coming up too. I went outside this morning to check out some flower beds, and the deer tracks are thick. They riddled one of my Live Forevers and they will eat off the day lilies at least twice before they get to blooming. The tracks appeared to be that of a nice big buck. They walked all the way around the house, across the pool pad, and checked out all the flowers coming up.

By this time, we will know if the lion roared at the end of the month, and Easter will be over. Slow down time. Until next time, good bird watching.