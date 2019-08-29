The Scotland County Antique Fair Association hosted a number of events as part of the annual tractor show during the festivities August 21st-25th in Memphis.

The oldest tractor award went to David Mohr for his 1930 IH Regular. The farthest distance traveled honors went to Dewey Sedore of Moberly. The most original trophy went to Brian Briggs with his Oliver Super 77. The best restored antique tractor was the 1936 IH F-20 exhibited by David Mohr. The best restored classic was the 60 JD shown by Linda and Kris Johnston and the best restored machinery trophy went to the IHC 220 planter displayed by the Johnny Erickson family.

In the garden tractor division Dewey Sedore took both awards, earning the farthest traveled honors from Moberly as well as the best restored trophy.

In the small engine events the best restored award went to Mike Eastin, who also easily won the farthest distance honors, traveling from Gillette Wyoming. He also had the oldest exhibit to make it a clean sweep of the trophies.

The tractor games wrapped up the events with Jeff Forquer winning the slow race. In the ball drop it was Joey Walsh finishing first with Cody Moore in second and Wanda Hicks in third.

Brian Briggs took first in the chain drag with Billy Mallett in second and Brant Frederick in third.

The toilet bowl trophy went to Joey Walsh. Cody Moore was second and Jake Briggs finished third.

The barrel roll winner was Kale Creek with Brian Briggs in second and Levi Briggs in third. Creek also was the winner in the chicken game along with Levi Briggs.

The ball touch contest was won by Brian Dalton with Jake Briggs in second and Wanda Hicks in third. And in the finale, the wagon backing contest was won by Brian Briggs. Joey Walsh was second and Cody Moore finished third.