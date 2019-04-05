Wireless Investment Partnership is processing a new application for the installation of a (303’ AGL) 1100 ft AMSL Lattice Antenna Tower to be located at 40° 27’ 58.72” N, 92° 10’ 55.89” W. Per FAA requirements the structure will be marked and lit in accordance with FAA Advisory Circular 70/7460-1 L Change 2, Obstruction Marking and Lighting, paint/medium-dual lights- Chapters 4, 8, and 12. The physical location of the proposed structure is 619 Lindell Boulevard in Memphis, Missouri. Interested persons may submit specific comments regarding environmental concerns at FCC’s Submit Pleading Portal: www.fcc.gov/wireless/support/antenna-structure-registration-asr-resources/filing-request-environmental-review and complete the online application provided at the referenced site. Please use File Number: A1133306 to refer to this specific application. Comments are sought regarding any environmental concerns about this project. Interested persons may file a Request for Environmental Review with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) within 30 days after the date on which the information related to this project has been posted on the above referenced FCC site. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at https: www.fcc.gov/wireless/support/antenna-structure-registration-asr-resources/filing-request-environmental-review. However, Paper Copy requests can be made at the following address: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, ATTN: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.