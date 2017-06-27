With fifty-seven family members and friends gathered at the Grand Hall in Memphis, Sunday, June 18th for the Woods family reunion. Fried chicken was furnished for all attending, as was a beautiful layered cake honoring all fathers there – it was also Father’s Day – and others brought salads, desserts, and veggies. Lucille Woods Cossel asked the blessing prior to eating.

Randy and Charles Woods were in charge of reunion arrangements, with many pitching in to help. Bonnie Woods Schultz gave a number of “mug rugs” to adults and to the children she had magnetic gifts.

An added area of interest was the display of family fact sheets and pictures display. Randy and Bonnie were mostly responsible for these displays. More pictures are desired for next year’s reunion.

Alison Woods Widmer from Aurora, CO, came farthest and Avery Rimer from Edina, MO was the youngest attending. Ivan and Virginia Woods claim the honor of being the oldest!

Attendees were Alison Widmer Aurora, CO; Andrea Krog, Clarence; Johnny Morrison, Alexandria; Nancy and Joe Plowman, Cassie Plowman, Scott Shively, Bloomfield, IA; Darla and Leon Steenblock, and Darrel Cossel, Des Moines, IA; Dianna Rempp, Lucille Cossel, Tessa Islander, Ali Jo Islander, Reasnor, IA; Golda Seybold, Vicki Shear, Don McClean; Alicia, Will, and Adrian Gore, Quincy, IL; Hollis Woods, Keokuk, IA; Junior Woods, Ottumwa, IA; Sean and Clarinda Woods, Lone Jack, MS; Dale and Christine Heaton, Richard and Samantha Heaton, Unionville, MO; Bonnie Schultz, Kirksville; Lowell and Darlene Woods, Baring, MO; Dean Woods, Melvin Lee, Sarah, Jaxon, and Avery Rimer, Edina; Jennifer Woods, Downing; Jim and Kim Woods, Arbela; Jon, Sam, and Shannon Rader; P.T. and Diana Woods, Novinger; Chas. Woods, Jannet Graham, Ivan and Virginia Woods, Kevin, Debbie, Matthew Woods, Buzz, Faith Ann, Merit, and Halle Miller, Pam Mallett, Randy Woods, Karen Shippen, all from Memphis.

Submitted by Virginia Woods