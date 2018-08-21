Twelve-year-old Kendal Anderson, while on a walk in Dallas, Texas, came upon a lending library in her relatives’ neighborhood. The seventh grader at Scotland County R-I thought it was a great concept and asked her family to help her build one for Memphis.

Shortly after returning from vacation Kendal and the family set about building the outdoor bookcase and talking to the city to make sure they could put it in a central location to make it accessible to more people. After some advice and help from Memphis Lumber, the project was finished and with the help of Michelle Drummond they obtained permission to set the lending library up next to the parking lot in the north end of Legion Park.

The library works on a simple concept – If you see a book you like take it home and read it. You can keep it or return when done. If you have books at home you are done reading that are in nice condition and want to donate them, just place them in the bookcase.

“All we ask is to be mindful of the library and its patrons,” said Kendal.