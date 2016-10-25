At a time when voters are being bombarded by political ads and campaign propaganda seemingly non-stop, Missouri voters will be deciding if they want to try and place a damper on it with Constitutional Amendment 2, which is proposing campaign contribution limits for state and judicial offices.

If approved by voters, Amendment 2 would implement a cap of $2,600 for individual’s donating to campaigns for state offices, such as governor, secretary of state, attorney general or state representative or senator as well as judicial offices. Donations to political parties would be capped at $25,000.

Amendment 2 also would make it illegal for corporations or labor organizations to make direct contributions to candidates, unless the group created a continuing committee of its own for such purposes.

Other facets of the proposed law would ban candidate campaign committees from donating to other candidates, and would prohibit candidates from accepting contributions from out-of-state committees that are not registered in Missouri. Contributions from non-citizens, foreign governments and foreign corporations would also be prohibited, while anonymous contributions could not exceed $25 each and could not account for more than $500 or 1% of the aggregate campaign receipts.

The proposed law would not cap contributions to federal candidates, nor municipal, county or other local issues. It would not impact political action committees (PACs) which still would have no limits on the amount of contributions that could be received and used to promote ballot issues or candidates.

One such example of a PAC is Returning Government to the People, which was formed to support Amendment 2. According to campaign documents, the group, is solely funded by one individual, Fred, N. Sauer, who donated $1.5 million to the campaign for campaign contribution limits.

Sauer is on the record as saying campaign contribution limits are in the best interest of the entire state, putting limits on wealthy contributors whose voices otherwise can drown out majority rule.

Proponents of the amendment point to the 1994 election, when 74% of Missouri voters approved Proposition A, that drastically limited campaign contributions, before it was repealed in 2008 by the state legislature.

Opponents of the amendment have voiced concerns about unintended consequences, such as funneling even more campaign contributions to PACS and other less regulated avenues, that would ultimately have no impact on the peddling of political influence and would make it even harder to track.