Scotland County R-I held the 36th annual Spelling Bee on Friday, February 16, 2018 at the elementary school gymnasium. This year’s competition featured two categories. The first category was a competition for second and third grade students. The second category included students in grades four through six.

The winner of the second and third grade competition was third grade student, Ciara Smith. Ciara is the daughter of Jeff and Jodi Smith. The runner-up was Olivia Leyva, second grade. Olivia is the daughter of Nicole Ludwick.

The second grade participants were Alyzabeth Ambrose, Jaden Bergeson, Kyle Dunnett, Cameryn Siegfried, and Levi Tague. The alternates were Jo Jo Rader and Ailea Hayes.

The third grade participants were Layla Baker, Laney Doster, Emery Kirchner, Deana McKinney, and Aria Mishra. The alternate was Eddie Koser.

The winner of the fourth through sixth grade competition was fourth grade student, Austin Ambrose. Austin is the son of Derek and Kelly Ambrose. The runner-up was fellow fourth grade student, Eleena Justice. Eleena is the daughter of Amy Stewart and Clifford Justice.

The fourth grade participants were Finley Heine, Autumn Huber, Wesley McSparren, and Lillian Reese. The alternates were Charlee Holland and Katelyn Sweezer.

The fifth grade participants were Hannah Campbell, Reese Cook, Vincent Dale, Taylor Egenberger, Emma Gist, Sabrina Heimer, Hayden McClain, Merit Miller, and Marcus Smith. The alternates were Owen Brown, Brooklynn Fuller, and Makyla Swearingen.

The sixth grade participants were Mazy Dodge, Kallen Hamlin, Tyson Hillyer, Hunter Holt, Clarence Koser, and Kennady Sapp. The alternates were Cynch Davis and Cordell Vaughn.

Each year, the winners in the Spelling Bee are awarded dictionaries, which are donated by the Epsilon Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. This year, Sheila Berkowitz presented the dictionaries to the two winners.

The Scotland County R-1 Elementary School would like to thank Sheila Berkowitz for serving as a pronouncer and for her continued work to formulate the master spelling list. We would also like to thank Epsilon Iota for the dictionaries, Shellie Jackson and Rob Egenberger for setting up and tearing down, Linda Hervey for printing the certificates, and Emily Frederick, Dawn Triplett, and Julie Wickert for serving as judges. Kara Wickert is the Spelling Bee sponsor.