If you shop online and utilize Amazon.com, there is still an opportunity to support local causes. By going to smile.amazon.com, shoppers can select a local charity to receive a contribution equivalent to 0.5% of the price of their purchases.

Local entities participating include the Scotland County Cancer Fund, Historical Society, Genealogical Society, Fitness Center, School Foundation and SCR-I Booster Club as well as the local DAR.

“The Scotland County Cancer Fund has been receiving a few donations through the Amazon Smiles,” said board member Margaret Curry.

Amazon notes that AmazonSmile is the same Amazon its customers have come to know, same products, same prices, same service.

With Amazon’s Prime Day on July 16, starting at 3pm ET and run through July 17, the company is reminding shoppers to consider supporting these local charities. Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year and a great time to remind supporters to shop at smile.amazon.com, allowing Amazon to donate to the local causes.