Most of us hunters like to consider ourselves of the diehard variety. We’re not afraid to get up early, stay out late, and do whatever it takes to get our deer; unless it’s walk more than about a quarter of a mile from our vehicle. It’s true. Most hunters don’t hunt too far off the beaten path. I’ve actually seen some folks ride their four-wheeler up to the very tree they are hunting in. They say the deer never notice. I say they do.

I do believe when deer are pressured they move to some strange places. Oftentimes it’s right next to a road or even a highway. I can remember one year while hunting in Alabama, my friend set up right next to a four lane highway. On the last day of the hunt he killed a nice eight-pointer. I’m sure that deer never imagined a hunter setting up in such an uncommon area.

For me, there’s something about being in a place where I can hear no road noise. I don’t like having to listen for the rustle of leaves through the sounds of rush hour. The purity of the hunt seems tainted when the sounds of the woods are competing with the sounds of a nearby highway. I like being able to hear every squirrel’s bark and every birds chirp.

I’ve noticed my time with the Lord is often characterized this way as well. I find at times I try to hear God without getting far enough away from the sounds of my daily grind. It may be a cell phone, a T.V., or even a time restraint that’s not allowing me to hear all that I’m meant to hear. As a result, the experience is not what I need or what God wants.

The problem is that I’m just hunting (praying) too close to my truck. I’m doing it because it’s the easiest thing to do. But again, the best ones are far off the beaten path.

Right now there’s something you need God to speak to you about. You have a need, or a problem, or a direction that you have questions about. And it’s a big one. For these-sized answers you’re going to have to get away from all the sounds of the world you’re in and remove yourself from anything that will keep your attention from Him. It may take a little longer and a little more effort to get there, but we know that both will have been worth it when you return with the God-sized answer you had hoped for.

Gary Miller

Outdoor Truths Ministries

www.outdoortruths.org