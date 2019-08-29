Ensign Zachary Neil Owings was commissioned by his father, LDCR Kenneth Owings, USN Ret., and received the first salute from his grandfather Newt Owings, US Air Force Veteran. The trio is pictured in front of the United States Air Force Cadet Chapel.

On Thursday, August 22, 2019, Ensign Zachary Neil Owings (great-grandson of Dixie Garrison) accepted a commission into the United States Navy. This commissioning ceremony was extra special due to his father and paternal grandfather having important roles in the ceremony.

Zachary is the grandson of Newt Owings (formally of Memphis, and currently resides in Sarasota, Florida) and the great-nephew of Tom, Robert and George Owings, all current Memphis residents. Newt is an Air Force and an Army National Guard Veteran. Tom served in the United States Marine Corp and retired from the Air Force National Guard after 21 years of military service. Robert and George also served in the United States Air Force. Tom was able to travel to Colorado Springs to be present for Zachary’s commissioning ceremony.

Zachary was commissioned by his father LCDR Kenneth N. Owings, USN, Retired. LCDR Owings served in the US Navy for 31 years within the submarine and intelligence communities.

After accepting the Oath of Office from his father, Zachary received his First Salute from grandfather, Newt Owings, Air Force Veteran. A First Salute is given to a newly commissioned officer by current or veteran enlisted military service member. Zachary chose his grandfather for this very special honor.

Another portion of the ceremony is when Ensign shoulder boards were placed on Zachary’s uniform by Rhondah Owings (mother) and Danielle Owings (sister).

The location of the commissioning also had familial significance. The ceremony was held in the shadow of the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel and chosen because great-great-uncle, Nathaniel Alexander Owings, was the founding partner of the architectural firm, Skidmore Owings & Merrill (SOM), LLP Nathaniel Owings presided over the architectural planning of many buildings on the Air Force Academy campus including the famous Cadet Chapel, built in 1962. The United States Air Force Academy is located in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Other family members in attendance were Mike and Mary (Owings) Nauman of St. Louis Missouri, Beverly Owings of Sarasota, Florida, Jim and Lois Hackney of Wilmington, Ohio and Renee Quallen of Wilmington, Ohio.

Zachary will receive additional officer training en route before reporting to his first duty station.