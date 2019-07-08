Alice Fern Caviness, 70, of Memphis died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

She was born the daughter of Merle Sherman and Virginia Lea (Lewman) Miller on December 26, 1948 in Van Buren County, Iowa.

Alice married David S. Caviness in 1978. He preceded her in death on June 5, 1983.

She was homemaker. Alice was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was a kind and loving lady, who will always be loved and missed by many. Alice enjoyed her family, crocheting, coloring and feeding all her grandchildren chocolate.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sons: Merle Wyley and Lloyd Caviness; daughters: Tina Edwards, Leona Edwards, Dawn Caviness and Katie Curtis; grandsons: Ross Caviness, Jason Forquer and Jonathan Dabney.

She is survived by her son: Jerry (Courtney) Caviness of Alexandria, MO; daughters: Angel Spurgeon of Missouri and Jayne (Rodney) Dabney of Memphis; brother: Sherman Miller of Ottumwa; sister; Wanda Ross of Oskaloosa; 29 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were July 9 at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Dan Hite officiating. Burial was in the Pittsburg Cemetery near Keosauqua, Iowa. Andrew Dalton, Jeffrey Forquer, Jerry Caviness, Cory Spurgeon, Stephen Caviness, Cody Roberts and Anthony Curtis served as pallbearers. Thomas Heimer, C.J. McCuistion, William Edwards, Anthony Miller, Klayton Dabney, Brad Snelling and Chris Spurgeon served as honorary pallbearers.

Memorials are suggested to the family and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

