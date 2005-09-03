Alexis Marie Wolfe, age 14, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Memphis, Missouri, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

She was born on April 18, 2005, at Springfield, Missouri to Tye and Jill (Hurley) Wolfe. Alexis and her family moved to Memphis in 2016.

She began her eight grade of school at Scotland County R-1 last week. She enjoyed art, coloring and listening to music. She loved cats and was intensely passionate for all horses. Alexis enjoyed attending the First Baptist Church in Memphis and the afternoon programs at Ignite Church in Memphis.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents; a brother, Jaxom Wolfe and a sister, Megan Wolfe; her grandparents, Christi Norris, Kathy Davis, “Mommom” Karen Wolfe and Richard Hurley; her adopted grandparents, Leroy and Nancie Marsh and Tami and Ernie Sherwood. Also surviving are two great-grandmothers, Josephine Mathes and Mary Jean Rempala; many friends and special friends, Rachel and Derrick Phillips and Lisa Harvey.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Jillynda Hurley; her “Poppop” Jake Wolfe and an uncle, Christopher Hurley.

Visitation opened at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Memphis Funeral Home with the family present to receive relatives and friends from 5 until 7 p.m.

As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be made to the family and/or the Hearts for Hope Equine Center and may be left at or mailed to Memphis Funeral Home, 378 South Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Funeral services, with Dr. Paul Clark officiating, were held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Hearts for Hope Equine Center, County Road 256 and Highway 15 South, near Edinburg, Missouri. Chasity Black, vocalist, sang “Oceans.”

Burial followed in the Hurley Cemetery in rural Putnam County, Missouri. Casket bearers were Chester Primm, Carter Wertz, Dan McKinney, Josh Black, Curtis Murphey, and Evan Murphey.

Online condolences may be left at memphisfuneralhome-mo.com.

Memphis Funeral Home is assisting the family.