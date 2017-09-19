WARRENSBURG, MO – Kyle Austin Aldridge participated in The American Legion Boys State of Missouri June 17-24 on the campus of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. Aldridge was selected based on his leadership, citizenship, academics, and character during his junior year at Scotland County R-I High School.

Boys State is a pure democracy in that all citizens may vote and are eligible to hold office. The program is designed to educate and train Missouri’s young leaders in functional citizenship, leadership and government. Nearly 1,000 student leaders build an entire state government in a single week.

Accomplishments, positions held, and awards earned by Aldridge at Missouri Boys State include: Citizen of Carver City;

Member of the Nationalist Party; Assistant City Clerk; City Clerk; Delegate to State Convention, Ward III and appeared on the ballot for House of Representatives. Aldridge attended Public Administration School while participating in Boys State.

Aldridge (son of Randall and Jenny Aldridge) was sponsored by American Legion Post 219 – Memphis. Sponsors afford the opportunity for students to participate in this nationally recognized program and are critical to its continued success. Organizations, businesses, and individuals interested in becoming a sponsor are encouraged to contact the Missouri Boys State Headquarters at 1-877-342-5627.

The Boys State staff is comprised of educational, legal, professional, and civic leaders who volunteer their time each year. Missouri Boys State is a 501(c)(3) organization and is a Missouri American Legion program.

Students who are juniors during the 2017-18 academic year and are interested in participating should contact their High School Counselor and visit the Missouri Boys State website at www.moboysstate.org. The 2018 session will be held June 16-23. Informational presentations by a Boys State staff member are available to schools and organizations by contacting Bettie Rusher at the Missouri Boys State Headquarters at 1-877-342-5627 or email bettie.rusher@moboysstate.org.