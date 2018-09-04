A recent real estate transaction will be resulting in a vacancy on the Memphis City Council. Alderman Andrea Brassfield informed the council that she had sold her home and would be moving outside of city limits in the coming month.

Brassfield, who serves the West Ward, was elected in 2017. Her two-year term is set to expire in April, 2019.

The city council likely will appoint a replacement in September or October to fill the remainder of Brassfield’s unexpired term.

Any resident of the West Ward interested in serving on the council is asked to contact City Hall at 465-7285.

The Mayor can appoint a replacement to fill the remainder of the term, subject to approval by the remainder of the council.