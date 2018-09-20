(O’FALLON, Mo., September 11 , 2018) — Air Evac Lifeteam officials recently announced the company has reached an agreement as an in-network provider with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri for most commercial plans, effective July 1, 2018.

The Anthem-Air Evac agreement assures consumers who receive services in Missouri will only be responsible for the in-network copayment, deductibles, and co-insurance as determined by their Anthem health insurance benefit plan.

“We have been working with Anthem for several years and are excited to have reached this new agreement with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri and the positive impact it will have for the hospitals and patients we serve,” said Air Evac Lifeteam President Seth Myers.

Air Evac Lifeteam, the nation’s leading provider of helicopter air ambulance services, is committed to providing increased access to a higher level of emergency health care to rural Americans. More than 46 million Americans live more than an hour away from a Level 1 or 2 trauma center, and in a medical emergency, a patient’s life – or quality of life – often depends on how quickly they receive advanced health care.