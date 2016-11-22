Over the past three seasons, “Taking the next step” has been the motto of Scotland County Coach Cory Shultz. And his Lady Tigers have done just that, capturing a district title in 2015 when he was an assistant, before making it back to back titles with a win in 2016 that was followed up by the first-ever sectional victory for the girls’ basketball program.

But after a heart-breaking two-point loss in the Elite Eight, SCR-I returns a hungry cast of seniors hoping to follow their coach’s adage, which would land them in Mizzou Arena as a member of the Final Four.

The Lady Tigers will be led by all-state guard Calesse Bair. As a junior, Bair averaged 15.4 points per game and also grabbed 4.8 rebounds while wreaking havoc on the defensive end as well with a team-high 98 steals. Those numbers helped earn her the Most Valuable Player award in the final season off the Tri-Rivers Conference.

Chelsea Wood could have easily snagged top honors in the league after averaging 14.3 points and 11.4 rebounds per contest to earn first-team all conference accolades. She will return to man the middle for the Lady Tigers.

Playmaker Abi Feeney returns to handle the point guard duties. As a junior she averaged 10.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest while dishing out a team-best 6.3 assists per contest.

One of her top targets will again be Maddie Brassfield, who after a very strong showing in the Lady Tigers’ playoff push, should continue to shoot the ball with confidence as the team’s top deep threat.

She earned a reputation for making the big shots, helping SCR-I survive some offensive struggles in the district tournament, keying wins over Marceline and Schuyler County before adding even more key three-pointers in the sectional win over Monroe City.

The departure from last year’s 28-2 squad is Kassie Bulen. Shultz will look to a tandem of players to replace the graduating guard.

Junior Ashley Creek, the team’s top post reserve from a season ago, will likely slide into the starting role. That will turn over her key sixth-man role from a year ago to senior Sadie Davis. The guard will give SCR-I another deep threat, as one her top strengths is three-point shooting.

After claiming coach of the year honors in the conference and district in his debut season, Coach Shultz expects to have a stronger bench this year due to the progress of sophomores Madie Bondruant, Nova Cline, Kayln Anders and Julie Long as well as the addition of freshman Katie Feeney.

After going 26-2 in 2015-16, and following up with a 28-2 mark last year, SCR-I will have its work cut out for it to try to top those marks, especially considering the transition to the Lewis and Clark Conference, which should generate some tougher regular season matchups with the likes of Marceline, Salisbury, Harrisburg, Fayette and Westran. Keokuk, IA has also been added to the schedule meaning SCR-I should be battle tested by the time the post season rolls around.

After back-to-back Tri-Rivers Conference titles, SCR-I will look to challenge for its first ever L&C title in its inaugural season in the new league. Fellow newcomers Knox County will likely once again be some of the top competition for the Lady Tigers, as the heated-rivalry will continue. The Lady Eagles, like SCR-I, return a talented cast of starters led by Madison McCabe and Sydney Miller. As was the case in the final year of the TRC, Schuyler County will be looking to unseat SCR-I. The Lady Rams also return a strong cast led by Megan Haley.

The district has a new look in 2017, as Schuyler County moves away into District 7, along with Marceline and Milan.

SCR-I’s remains in District 6 with Knox County and Canton. Clopton will move into the district as will Van-Far. Fellow L&C school Paris will join them along with Clarence Cannon Conference schools Louisiana and South Shelby.