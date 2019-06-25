With approximately $350 million in additional funding to work with, the Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking local input to help earmark the budget increase for next year.

MoDOT officials met with the Northeast Missouri Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) at the Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission conference room on June 19th to discuss the estimated $16.2 million in additional funds that will be available to this district for highway projects.

The added dollars were made available as a one-time $50 general revenue influx as part of the governor’s bridge project approved by the state legislature. The other $300 million is expected to be made possible through bonding as part of match from the federal government.

The local TAC had previously designated 30 top needs for the six county RPC district of Scotland, Clark, Knox, Schuyler, Lewis and Adair counties. Scotland County has five projects on that list, including a pair of bridges, adding shoulders to Highway 15 south of Memphis and a pair of Highway 15 projects in town, improvements at the Highway 136, Highway 15 junction including improved lighting, and improving visibility at the Highway 15 and Madison Street intersection.

One of those projects, the Highway 15 bridge over Foreman Branch north of town, is already in the MoDOT five year STIP plan, scheduled for 2021.

Each of the six counties has three representatives on the TAC. Those 18 votes will decide prioritization of the new road and bridge ranking sheet to be submitted to MoDOT.

Several Scotland County projects are already in the proposed 2020-2024 STIP being reviewed by the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission next month for final approval.

Highway 15 North from Memphis to the Iowa state line is scheduled for resurfacing next summer.

“We are looking to add two foot shoulders with rumble strips, making it 26-feet wide when finished,” said MoDOT area engineer Amy Crawford. “Right now it is looking like a February letting for bids, so it is pretty close. That is going to go ahead and happen and it should make a big difference in that section of highway.”

That project is projected to cost $1.45 million.

The Highway 15 bridge over Foreman Branch near the Route AA intersection just north of town is also on the STIP for 2021 with the Highway 15 bridge over the North Fork of the Wyaconda River near the Route BB intersection also in the STIP for 2021 with a combined estimated price tag of $1.72 million.

RPC Director Derek Weber indicated Scotland County likely has three additional bridge projects being considered for the federal Competitive Highways Bridge Grant application being processed by MoDOT. Those include two in the Brock area for crossings on Route C and Route H and one in the Hitt area on Route B.

Resurfacing of the remainder of Highway 15, south from Memphis to the Highway 6 intersection in Edina, is also being considered in the new STIP with a tentative date of Fall 2020 being slotted for the nearly $2 million project.