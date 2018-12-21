With a significant increase in aluminum and plastic bottle volume, the City of Memphis Recycling Center is once again pursuing grant funding to expand the operation.

At the December 6th meeting of the Memphis City Council, the Board of Aldermen authorized a grant application to the Northeast Missouri Solid Waste Management District. The local recycling center has successfully utilized similar grant awards to help fund the construction of the facility, balers and card board recycling containers.

The current grant application is seeking funds to secure a conveyor system as well as install an expanded loading dock area while rehabbing the existing exterior dock.

The moves have been made necessary by a large volume increase provided by Pepsi-Cola. The local distributor has partnered with the city for recycling services for soda cans and plastic bottles that are part of the company’s deposit return programs in Iowa.

City Superintendent Roy Monroe reported the Solid Waste Management Fund recycling grant for 2019 has been submitted to Regional Planning. Monroe also reported traveling to Boonville, to retrieve a bottle perforator from Booneslick Industries. The perforator had been previously purchased with solid waste grant funds, and was passed on to the City at no cost.

The bottle perforator will be used to assist in the baling of plastic bottles. The containers hold a plastic memory that makes them difficult to bale. The perforator helps remove stored air in the bottles and makes them more malleable for baling.

Alderman Lucas Remley also reported finding two used balers available for sale at very affordable prices. The council instructed Monroe to dispatch a recycling employee to travel to the two tri-state area locations to review the machines for possible purchase.

The fate of the grant application should be know in February. A successful award would allow the program to add the mechanized conveyor system that would feed bottles and cans into the balers, reducing the manual labor involved in sorting.

The new loading dock will be excavated adjacent to the building to allow the tractor trailers to back down into the dock area, with the trailer ultimately at ground level with the plant floor for easy of loading and unloading.