While the general election is still more than a month away, voting technically began on Tuesday, September 27th, the first day for absentee ballots to be cast.

Under Missouri law (statute (115.277, RSMo) “Any registered voter of this state may vote by absentee ballot for all candidates and issues for which such voter would be eligible to vote at the polling place if such voter expects to be prevented from going to the polls to vote on election day.”

Justification for using absentee voting includes absence on election day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote.

Voters who are incapacitated or confined due to illness or physical disability, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability, may also vote by absentee ballot.

If religious belief or practice or employment as an election authority prevents a voter from making it to the polls on election day, they may also use an absentee ballot.

Scotland County Clerk Batina Dodge stressed that absentee voting is not early voting. The voter must sign an affidavit stating their reason for voting absentee.

Absentee ballots may also be used by incarcerated individuals, as long as all qualifications for voting are retained; and by certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under sections 589.660 to 589.681 because of safety concerns.

Application for an absentee ballot may be made by the applicant in person, or by mail, for the applicant, in person, by his or her guardian or a relative within the second degree by consanguinity or affinity. Disabled voters, college students, and military personnel may also apply by mail.

The deadline to mail absentee ballots is November 2, 2016.

Dodge explained how the process works.

“Upon receiving an absentee ballot in person or by mail, the voter marks the ballot, places the ballot in the ballot envelope, seals it and completes the statement on the ballot envelope,” she said. “The affidavit of each person voting an absentee ballot shall be subscribed and sworn to before the election official receiving the ballot, a notary public or other officer authorized by law.”

Each absentee ballot must be returned to the election authority in the ballot envelope and is to be returned by the voter in person, or in person by a relative of the voter who is within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity, by mail or registered carrier or by a team of deputy election authorities.

The last day to vote absentee ballot in person is November 7th, the day before the General Election.