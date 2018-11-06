The Board of Aldermen of the City of Memphis met in regular session on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. in Memphis City Hall. Mayor William Reckenberg called the meeting to order. Aldermen answering present were: Tom Glass and Chris Feeney; Alderman Lucas Remley was absent. Others in attendance were: City Supt. Roy Monroe; Utility Supt. Stacy Alexander; Police Captain Bill Holland; citizens Laura Schenk, Katie Harris, Aaron Dale, and Kevin Brown; and City Clerk Angela Newman.

MINUTES

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to approve the minutes of the October 4, 2018 council meeting. Vote: Feeney and Glass, all aye.

PAYMENT OF BILLS

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to approve payment of the monthly bills as presented. Vote: Feeney and Glass, all aye.

APPOINTMENT OF WEST WARD ALDERMAN

Mayor Reckenberg appointed Aaron Dale to fill the Alderman position left vacant by Andrea Brassfield. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to approve the appointment. Vote: Feeney and Glass, all aye. Mr. Dale will serve until the next regular election in April 2019.

Alderman Dale was sworn in by City Clerk Newman.

CITIZEN PARTICIPATION

Laura Schenk reported the lighting of the square will be held on Friday, November 23rd.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Telemeter Estimate

Utility Supt. Stacy Alexander presented a quote in the amount of $4,764.51 for a telemeter for the water plant. Upgrades to the water plant are scheduled to begin in the middle part of 2019. Council unanimously agreed to wait on the purchase of the telemeter.

NEW BUSINESS

Lake ShowMe Hay Ground Bids

Bids received for hay production at Lake ShowMe were as follows:

Willow Creek Feeders, LLC – $25.25 per large bale

Phillip Zimmerman – $6.50 per large bale

Chris Mallett – $22.76 per large bale

Larry Jackson – $20.00 per large bale

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to accept the high bid from William Creek Feeders, LLC in the amount of $25.25 per large bale. Vote: Glass, Dale, and Feeney, all aye.

BILL NO. 18-14

Bill No. 18-14 – Authorize Lake ShowMe-1 Hay Contract with Willow Creek Feeders, LLC – was presented and read two times by title by City Clerk Newman. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adopt Bill No. 18-14. Vote: Glass, aye; Dale, aye; and Feeney, aye.

Airport Hay Ground Bids

Bids received for hay production on ground adjacent to the airport were as follows:

Willow Creek Feeders, LLC – $15.50 per large bale

Phillip Zimmerman – $27.75 per large bale

Chris Mallett – $27.92 per large bale

Larry Jackson – $25.00 per large bale

Mitchell Pence – $24.80 per large bale

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to accept the high bid from Chris Mallett in the amount of $27.92 per large bale. Vote: Glass, Dale, and Feeney, all aye.

BILL NO. 18-15

Bill No. 18-15 – Authorize airport hay ground contract with Chris Mallett – was presented and read two times by title by City Clerk Newman. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adopt Bill No. 18-15. Vote: Glass, aye; Dale, aye; and Feeney, aye.

RENEW POLICE DEPARTMENT LEASE AGREEMENT

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to renew the police department lease agreement with the Masonic Lodge for two years. Vote: Glass, Dale, and Feeney, all aye.

AIRPORT CHANGE ORDER #1

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to approve Change Order #1 for the Memphis Memorial Airport project. Vote: Glass, Dale, and Feeney, all aye.

MARK TWAIN LEASE AGREEMENT

Utility Supt. Alexander recommended postponing approval of the lease agreement to place an antenna and related equipment on the water tower with Mark Twain Communications until the December council meeting. Alderman Feeney suggested making sure the contract is non-exclusive.

BALER QUOTE

A quote from Quincy Recycle for a vertical baler was presented for council consideration. The baler is needed due to the increase in plastic being received. Council unanimously agreed to seek a firm bid from Quincy Recycle for the baler and installation. Council also directed City Supt. Monroe to meet with Regional Planning Director Derek Weber regarding a Solid Waste Management grant for a baler, fork lift, and an enclosed loading area. Grant applications are currently being accepted until December 31, 2018.

CRANE SERVICE

Utility Supt. Alexander reported the City’s 69kv transformer has failed and will need to be removed and replaced. A quote from McDowell Crane and Rigging in Keokuk in the amount of $4,665.00 to lift and load the 40,000 lb. transformer onto a trailer was presented. Alexander reported possibly being able to purchase one and possibly two transformers from Palmyra, which they recently took out of service. BHMG Engineers for the City of Memphis are having oil testing done on the used transformers. Alexander would like to wait on removing the transformer until we have something available to replace it with and only pay one time for a crane service.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR ORDINANCE

Council reviewed a proposed addition to the City Code for a City Administrator position. There were no changes requested and City Clerk Newman will finalize the proposed ordinance to be placed on the December council meeting agenda.

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

City Supt. Monroe reported working on rebuilding the loading dock at the trash building. Crews have completed new campground spaces at Lake ShowMe as well as mowing at the cemetery and hauling rock around the lake. The new archery range at the Old Memphis Lake was dedicated on Wednesday and is now open to the public. Regional Planning is looking into possible sources of funding for the restoration of the old station on the Gardner property.

Utility Supt. Alexander reported he would like to have the clear wells at the water plant cleaned out by the end of the year. A supply of new electric meters is in and plans are underway to begin changing out older meters. Alexander also discussed the installation of solar at a few locations in town and the affects that has on the billing program for those locations. Alexander and city hall staff have viewed a demonstration of an upgrade to the City’s utility billing program. Currently, we are awaiting information on how the solar billing would be handled through the upgraded software.

City Clerk Newman asked permission to accept bids for the sale of three vehicles that are no longer in service for the City. Council unanimously agreed and bids will be accepted for consideration at the December council meeting.

ALDERMEN REPORTS

Alderman Glass reported a beacon light out at the airport as well are a few runway lights. City Supt. Monroe stated the bulbs for those lights have been ordered.

ADJOURNMENT

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adjourn into closed session pursuant to RSMo. 610.021(1) – legal actions, causes of action or litigation involving a public governmental body. Vote: Glass, Dale, and Feeney, all aye.

Meeting adjourned into closed at 8:00 p.m.

Council met briefly in closed session regarding a legal issue.

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adjourn from closed. Vote: Glass, Dale, and Feeney, all aye.

Closed session adjourned at 8:25 p.m.

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adjourn. Vote: Glass, Dale, and Feeney, all aye.

Meeting adjourned at 8:25 p.m.