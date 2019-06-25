Aaron Buford of Memphis has been named to the 2019 Spring Semester Dean’s List at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, IA.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have attempted a minimum of 12 semester hours of course work and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.