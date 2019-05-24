Seventy-four years ago a young Scotland County resident was set to become a Navy Air Cadet.

As Memorial Day approaches, we take a look back at the 1945 Memphis Reville Article:

Harvey Musgrove Becomes Navy Air Cadet

Lt. Cmdr. F.G. Lasecke, officer in charge of the office of Naval Officer Procurement, Kansas City, has announced that Harvey Lee Musgrove, Gorin, son of Mrs. Nellie Musgrove, left for the Case School of Applied Science to begin his Naval Air cadet Training. Young Musgrove was selected and enlisted in the V-5 program in Kansas City, October 5, 1945 and has been on inactive duty awaiting entrance in the November class.

As part of the navy’s recently announced peacetime continuation of its famed V-5 pilot training program, Musgrove is one of the 2,400 young men selected to enter leading colleges throughout the land this November. One year of college training will prepare him for pre-flight and flight training. Upon completion of this intensive program, estimated to be worth $27,000, he will be commissioned either an Ensign in the Navy or a 2nd Lt. in the Marine Corps.

Seaman Musgrove announced that the V-5 program remains open and that another class will convene in March 1946. To be eligible for this class, applicants must high school graduates or expect to graduate before February 25, 1946. Unmarried young men who have reached their 17th birthday and will not be 20 before March 1, 1946 are eligible. “This is an outstanding training program and I urge every eligible young man to contact the Kansas City, Mo., office for more detailed information,” says Harvey Lee Musgrove.