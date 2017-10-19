Subscribers to the Memphis Democrat can check off their newspaper from the list of businesses they need to contact regarding address changes created under the new 911 addressing system implemented recently in Scotland County.

“All Scotland County addresses for subscribers have automatically been updated to the new 911 address by our circulation software,” said publisher Chris Feeney.

That means customers on the former Memphis rural routes as well as those in Arbela, Gorin, and Rutledge and those in the county served by the Wyaconda, Downing and Baring post offices, do not need to contact the newspaper office with their address changes.

“This only deals with the system-wide update related to the 911 address changes,” Feeney said. “If you move or have a different change of address, you will still need to contact the newspaper office with the change to insure proper delivery.”

The newspaper uses Interlink Circulation, a subscription-based software that provides regular United States Postal Service database updates for addressing verification, as well as CASS (Coding Accuracy Support System) and Locatable Address Change Service (LACS) services to help insure the most accurate mailing list possible for each week’s newspaper distribution and circulation via the mail service.