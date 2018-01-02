After running the table in 2016 as seventh graders, the Scotland County 8th grade girls capped off a perfect junior high basketball career with a 14-0 mark in 2017.

SCR-I got a scare right out of the gates, barely getting by Clark county 29-27 in the season opener at Kahoka. Hannah Feeney led the way with 10 points and Emiley Dial added seven.

The Lady Tigers got things rolling in game #2, besting Schuyler county 37-15. Feeney finished with 13 points to pace SCR-I. Dial added 11 and Abby Curry pitched in with seven.

Clark County had another shot at spoiling perfection, but SCR-I held on for a 21-18 win behind 11 points from Feeney to improve to 3-0.

Putnam County was the next victim. SCR-I dispatched the Lady Midgets 41-33. Feeney topped the scorebook with 14 while Aayla Humphrey added 11.

Baileigh Phillips poured in a season-high 12 points as Scotland County destroyed Knox county 34-3.

SCR-I then traveled to Unionville for three nights, bringing home the Putnam County Tourney title with wins over Milan, Putnam County and Schuyler County.

The Lady Tigers edged Milan 43-34 in a shootout. Phillips and Humphrey led the way with nine points each and Alaina Whitaker pitched in with six.

Dial led the way with 10 points in a 28-23 win over Putnam County before SCR-I bested the Lady Rams 24-14 to improve to 8-0.

Scotland County had its best shooting night of the year at North Shelby on November 20th. Feeney knocked down five three-pointers on her way to a season-high 21 points as SCR-I bested the Raiders 47-21.

The Lady Tigers improved to 10-0 with a 25-13 win over Schuyler County.

Humphrey poured in 13 points to lead SCR-I to a 42-12 win over Canton. Dial added nine points in the victory.

SCR-I closed out the year with three straight wins at the Schuyler County Tourney to take home the title and another perfect season.

The Lady Tigers made quick work of the Clark county 7th graders, posting a 43-5 win in the opener behind 13 points from Feeney and eight by Dial.

SCR-I then got by Schuyler County for the fourth time on the year, beating the Lady Rams 28-21. Feeney led the way with 10 points.

Scotland County closed out the perfect year with a 24-16 win over Clark County in the championship game behind nine points by Humphrey.