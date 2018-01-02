After a hot start to the 2017 basketball season the Scotland County eighth grade boys hit a few road bumps en route to finish the year at .500. SCR-I opened the year with a 4-0 run but couldn’t manage back-to-back wins from that point on, posting a 7-7 mark on the year.

The Tigers opened the year with a big win at Kahoka as Alex Long poured in 22 points to help pace SCR-I to a 37-28 win.

SCR-I used a more balanced scoring attack in a 46-21 win over Schuyler County two nights later. Alex Long led the way with 13 points while Hayden Long had 10. Corbyn Spurgeon added eight points and Kale Creek pitched in with four.

Clark County fared even worse in an early season rematch as the Tigers mashed the Indians 46-14. Spurgeon led the way with 17 points, while Alex Long had 11 and Hayden Long had eight. Jared Cerroni and Kabe Hamlin each had four points in the win.

Scotland County made it four in a row with a 42-29 win over Putnam County. Alex Long led the way with 16 points while Spurgeon finished with 10 and Hayden Long had eight.

Knox County ended the win streak with a 43-26 defeat, despite 20 points from Alex Long.

Milan made it two in a row with a 32-29 defeat before Putnam County got revenge with a 51-49 defeat to drop SCR-I to 4-3. Alex Long had 17 in the loss and Hayden Long had 12 while Cerroni finished with six.

The Tigers rebounded with a 41-22 win over Schuyler County. Alex Long topped the scorebook with 16. Spurgeon finished with nine and Hunter Cook had four.

North Shelby dropped the Tigers to 5-4 with a 53-31 defeat. Alex Long led SCR-I with 13 points and Levi Briggs had six on a pair of three-pointers.

SCR-I defeated Schuyler County 29-23 behind a combined 23 points from the Long twins.

Canton defeated SCR-I 35-31 before the Tigers answered with a 36-30 win over Milan behind 16 points from Alex Long and 11 by Hayden Long.

SCR-I dropped the final two games of the season, 49-18 versus Knox County and 53-29 against Kirksville to close the year with a 7-7 record.