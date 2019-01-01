Wins were hard to come by for the Scotland County eighth grade boys basketball team in 2018 as the Tigers posted a 3-12 mark that saw several close defeats.
SCR-I opened the year with a 40-26 loss to Clark County on October 29th. Owen Triplett led the team in scoring with 10 points.
The Tigers rebounded the following night with a 33-26 victory over Canton behind 16 points by Triplett.
Scotland County opened November with a 40-22 loss at Schuyler County. Triplett was the leading scorer with 13 points.
A trip to Kahoka the next night resulted in a 41-14 loss to the Indians.
Two nights later the Tigers traveled to Edina and fell to Knox County 46-41 in a hard-fought battle. Triplett poured in 19 points and Aden Aldridge added 10 points.
The rough road schedule continued two days later with a 34-23 loss at Putnam County.
SCR-I was back on the bus the following week for three more trips to Unionville for the Putnam County Tourney.
The Tigers fell to Milan 39-35 in the opener on November 12th. Triplett scored 21 points and Riley Small had eight.
The host school topped the Tigers the following night by a final score of 52-33. Aiden Frederick and Lucas Durflinger each had nine points in the loss.
The six-game losing streak came to a close in the tourney finale as the Tigers topped Schuyler County 45-29 behind 20 points by Triplett. Aldridge added a season-high 11 points.
Finally returning home for a game, North Shelby was not a cooperative guest, posting a 44-15 win over SCR-I.
On November 22nd the Tigers let one slip away as Schuyler County escaped with a 22-11 win as SCR-I managed just three points in the second half.
The team fell to 2-10 on the year with a 48-29 loss to Milan on November 29th. Triplett had 11 points and Layne Egenberger finished with seven points.
SCR-I fell to Kirksville 63-15 on December 8th in the opening round of the Schuyler County Tourney.
The host squad beat the Tigers 35-22 the following night before Scotland County closed out the year on a high note, besting Clark County 47-26 in the tourney finale on December 12th. Triplett scored a season-high 21 points to lead the way. Frederick added 10 points and Durflinger finished with eight.
