Layne Egenberger drives to the basket around the Aiden Frederick screen in 8th grade boys action versus Canton.

Wins were hard to come by for the Scotland County eighth grade boys basketball team in 2018 as the Tigers posted a 3-12 mark that saw several close defeats.

SCR-I opened the year with a 40-26 loss to Clark County on October 29th. Owen Triplett led the team in scoring with 10 points.

The Tigers rebounded the following night with a 33-26 victory over Canton behind 16 points by Triplett.

Scotland County opened November with a 40-22 loss at Schuyler County. Triplett was the leading scorer with 13 points.

A trip to Kahoka the next night resulted in a 41-14 loss to the Indians.

Two nights later the Tigers traveled to Edina and fell to Knox County 46-41 in a hard-fought battle. Triplett poured in 19 points and Aden Aldridge added 10 points.

The rough road schedule continued two days later with a 34-23 loss at Putnam County.

SCR-I was back on the bus the following week for three more trips to Unionville for the Putnam County Tourney.

The Tigers fell to Milan 39-35 in the opener on November 12th. Triplett scored 21 points and Riley Small had eight.

The host school topped the Tigers the following night by a final score of 52-33. Aiden Frederick and Lucas Durflinger each had nine points in the loss.

The six-game losing streak came to a close in the tourney finale as the Tigers topped Schuyler County 45-29 behind 20 points by Triplett. Aldridge added a season-high 11 points.

Finally returning home for a game, North Shelby was not a cooperative guest, posting a 44-15 win over SCR-I.

On November 22nd the Tigers let one slip away as Schuyler County escaped with a 22-11 win as SCR-I managed just three points in the second half.

The team fell to 2-10 on the year with a 48-29 loss to Milan on November 29th. Triplett had 11 points and Layne Egenberger finished with seven points.

SCR-I fell to Kirksville 63-15 on December 8th in the opening round of the Schuyler County Tourney.

The host squad beat the Tigers 35-22 the following night before Scotland County closed out the year on a high note, besting Clark County 47-26 in the tourney finale on December 12th. Triplett scored a season-high 21 points to lead the way. Frederick added 10 points and Durflinger finished with eight.