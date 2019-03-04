The Scotland County 7th grade campus bowl team earned second place at a recent tournament. Team members are Hugh Baker, Graydon Justice, Tyson Hillyer, Lathan McAfee and Hattie Mumford. The team is coached by Nathaniel Orr.

The Scotland County seventh grade campus bowl team picked up a pair of wins but ran into a tough Brashear squad, having to settle for second place in a recent junior high tourney.

The Tigers eighth grade team lost both of its matches, falling to the Knox County eighth grade team 90-50 in the opener. Iris Mishra led the team with 30 points and Jackson McKee added 20 points.

The squad then fell to the Knox County seventh grade team by a final of 60-30.

The SCR-I seventh graders opened with a 60-50 win over Knox County’s seventh grade. Hugh Baker led the way with 50 points and Tyson Hillyer had 10 points.

Brashear sent SCR-I to the loser’s bracket with a 200-30 defeat.

The Tigers rebounded with a 90-70 win over the Knox County seventh graders. Baker had 40 points and Lathan McAfee added 30 in the victory.

That set up a rematch versus Brashear in the championship, with SCR-I again falling by a final score of 150-30.