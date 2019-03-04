The Scotland County seventh grade campus bowl team picked up a pair of wins but ran into a tough Brashear squad, having to settle for second place in a recent junior high tourney.
The Tigers eighth grade team lost both of its matches, falling to the Knox County eighth grade team 90-50 in the opener. Iris Mishra led the team with 30 points and Jackson McKee added 20 points.
The squad then fell to the Knox County seventh grade team by a final of 60-30.
The SCR-I seventh graders opened with a 60-50 win over Knox County’s seventh grade. Hugh Baker led the way with 50 points and Tyson Hillyer had 10 points.
Brashear sent SCR-I to the loser’s bracket with a 200-30 defeat.
The Tigers rebounded with a 90-70 win over the Knox County seventh graders. Baker had 40 points and Lathan McAfee added 30 in the victory.
That set up a rematch versus Brashear in the championship, with SCR-I again falling by a final score of 150-30.
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.