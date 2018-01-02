The Scotland County 7th grade boys junior high basketball season concluded the 2017 season with a 4-7 mark. SCR-I opened the year with a rough patch, dropping the first five games of the year before turning things around in the second half of the season.

Clark County played a role in the tough start to the year for the Tigers. The Indians blanked SCR-I in the second half of the season opener en route to a 38-4 defeat.

Just night later, Scotland County fared better in a rematch but ultimately fell to Clark County 44-19. Owen Triplett scored 10 points in the loss and Aiden Frederick had five points.

The losing streak grew to three games on November 8th as Putnam County got the best of SCR-I 20-9 as the Tigers continued to struggle to find any consistent scoring punch. Aiden Aldridge led the Tigers with six points.

The Tigers fell to Knox County 32-15. Triplett led SCR-I in scoring with nine points and Justin Swearingen added four points.

SCR-I fell to 0-5 on the season with a heartbreaker, a 22-20 loss to Putnam County. Aldridge led SCR-I in scoring with 10 points and Layne Egenberger also had a solid game for the Tigers.

The Tigers got revenge with a 28-16 victory over the Midgets at the Schuyler County Tourney. Triplett led the way with 12 points and Lucas Durflinger pitched in with eight points.

Scotland County made it back-to-back victories with a 32-25 win over Milan behind a season-high 19 points from Triplett. Durflinger added nine points in the win.

SCR-I fell to North Shelby 34-16 on November 24th but rebounded with a 33-25 over Schuyler County to improve to 3-6 on the year.

The Tigers put together another two-game win streak beating Canton 20-16. Triplett led the way with eight points.

Kirksville handed SCR-I a 54-14 defeat in the season finale to close the Tigers’ year with a 4-7 record.