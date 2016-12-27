The Scotland County 7th grade boys basketball team completed a successful 2016 season, posting a 7-3 mark.

The Tigers opened the year November 1st with a 30-9 win at Clark County. Alex Long led the way with 15 points and Corbyn Spurgeon added nine.

SCR-I traveled to Knox County on November 9th and prevailed 22-17, with a key 8-2 third period run proving to be the difference. Spurgeon fueled the rally with a pair of buckets and Jared Ceronni also added a key bucket. Alex Long led SCR-I in scoring with 10 points.

Putnam County got off to a hot start on November 11th in Unionville and SCR-I was never able to recover, falling to the Midgets 28-17. Putnam County poured in 14 first period points to run away with the win. Hayden Long and Brant Frederick had fourth quarter buckets that helped spark a rally but the Midgets held on for the win. Alex Long had 10 points to lead SCR-I in scoring.

SCR-I got its revenge to open the Schuyler County Tourney, topping Putnam County 21-18. Spurgeon scored five of his team-high nine points in the fourth period as SCR-I came from behind for the win.

The Tigers improved to 4-1 on the season with a 32-9 win over Milan to claim the title of the Schuyler County Tournament. Alex Long poured in 20 points to lead the way. Hayden Long had four points. Spurgeon and Kabe Hamlin each had three points and Hunter Cook had two points.

Schuyler County used a 15-6 run in the fourth period to rally for a 30-29 win over the Tigers on November 18th. Alex Long had 11 points and Hayden Long had 10 in the defeat.

SCR-I rebounded with a 34-17 victory over North Shelby on November 21st. Spurgeon sank a three-pointer and Hayden Long had a pair of field goals as SCR-I jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Spurgeon and Alex Long each finished with nine points and Hayden Long had eight. Zane See and Zach Behrens each added two points.

SCR-I blanked Schuyler County in the opening period of the November 29th contest and Trayton Buckallew and Alex Long sank first half three-pointers as the Tigers jumped out to a 13-5 halftime lead en route to a 31-18 win. Alex long led the way with 11 points. Hayden Long had six and Buckallew finished with five while Kale Creek pitched in with two points.

Scotland County made it three in a row with a 42-39 victory at Canton on December 5th. Alex Long poured in a season-high 26 points and Spurgeon finished with eight, including a pair of three-pointers.

The Tigers closed out the year with a 41-35 loss to Kirksville on December 9th. SCR-I trailed 34-21 heading into the fourth period before Hayden Long fueled a late run with eight points. Alex Long led SCR-I in scoring with 20 points. Hayden finished with 10 and Creek and Spurgeon each added two.

Scotland County finished the year with a 7-3 record and a tournament championship.