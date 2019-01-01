After a slow start to the 2018 season, the Scotland County seventh grade boys basketball team won three of its final five games to post a 4-8 mark on the season.

The Tigers opened the year with a 39-10 loss to Clark County. Kallen Hamlin led SCR-I in scoring with 10 points.

Scotland County traveled to Kahoka the following evening for a rematch and the Indians came out on top 51-21. Hunter Holt led SCR-I in scoring with eight points.

The Tigers broke into the win column with a 33-28 victory at Schuyler County. Elias Hatfield led the way with 16 points and Corbin Blessing added six.

SCR-I fell to Knox County 34-27 on November 8th despite 14 points by Holt.

The Tigers dropped another close contest the following evening, losing to Putnam County 39-32 despite double digit scoring by both Holt and Hatfield.

The losing streak extend to four straight with loses to Putnam County and Schuyler County at the Schuyler County Tourney. The Tigers fell to the Midgets 27-17. Holt topped the scorebook with 11 points. Hatfield led SCR-I in scoring with 10 points in a 30-20 loss to the Rams.

Scotland County rebounded with a 33-31 win over Milan to close out the tourney on November 16th. Holt led all scorers with 17 points.

Offense was hard to come by as November came to a close. SCR-I fell to Schuyler County 21-19 before holding on to beat Milan 19-18 to improve to 3-7 on the year.

The Tigers welcomed December with a bang, posting a season-high 41 points in a 10-point win over Canton. The Tigers got a balanced scoring attack led by Holt with 13. Hamlin finished with 10 and Hatfield and Jadin Fuller each had eight points.

SCR-I closed the season with a hard-fought 39-32 loss to Kirksville. Holt poured in a season-high 20 points in the defeat.