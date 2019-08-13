The Helping Hands Benefit Auction for the Clinic for Special Children will kickoff again this year with the candy drop for kids starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 17th.

While the Clinic for Special Children is physically located halfway across the nation in Strasburg, Pennsylvania, it has found a home away from home in Scotland County where the community will come together once again to help support the facility’s mission to serve children and adults who suffer from genetic and other complex medical disorders.

The 5th Annual Helping Hands Benefit Auction will be held Saturday, August 17th at the Ed Good residence north of Memphis (Take Highway 15 north to Route EE and then 1 1/2 miles to the first gravel road on the east.)

The event will kick off with a candy drop at 9:30 a.m. for the kids. The auction will kick off at 10:15 a.m. and will feature a washer and dryer set, a hunting blind, Oakwood furniture, lawn furniture, a UTV sprayer, a chainsaw, tools, quilts, many, many gift certificates, and much more.

A free-will offering lunch will begin at 10:30 p.m. The menu will include rib sandwiches, barbecue chicken, fresh-cut French fries, root beer floats, brownie sundaes, fresh lemonade, donuts and ice coffee.

According to the Clinic for Special Children’s (CSC) summer newsletter, the annual CSC benefit auctions and charitable donations make up approximately 40% of the Clinic’s annual revenue helping the clinic provide affordable, specialized care across the country and the world.

The clinic was founded in 1989 by Dr. Holmes Morton. Now 30 years later, that staff has expanded to 18 members, allowing service to be offered to more than 1,100 patients a year.

Recent additions include the new Cherished Lives palliative care program serving infants born with lethal genetic diagnosis.

“At CSC, it is our desire to provide supportive care for these babies and to walk alongside the family by providing support during a life-changing and difficult time,” said Keturah Beiler, a registered nurse at the clinic. “The Clinic is also committed to providing support and comfort to families who have children with severe, life-limiting diseases. These diseases are those in which we know the diagnosis but do not have a cure, and the disorder will most likely shorten their life span. Families choosing comfort care, primarily at home, is part of a model of care known as palliative care. This type of care makes patients as comfortable as possible without using extreme interventions in the hospital.

In addition to marking its 30th anniversary, CSC also has launched into another new venture in 2019 making it a banner year.

“A new Research Operations team was established in January to ensure patient-focused research and translational medicine is always at the forefront of our everyday work,” said Adam M. Heaps, MS, MBA, executive director of the clinic. “An advanced next-generation sequencing strategy, the Plain Insight Panel, was designed and tested to include 1,300 genetic variants that are linked to health problems within Plain populations. This test will help us identify couples who are at risk for having a child with a treatable genetic disease to allow for timely diagnosis and the highest quality of preventative care.

According to the facility’s 2018 annual report, more than 5,000 biochemical and genetic tests were provided in 1,744 patient visits, helping people in 42 states and 17 different countries.

Staff members efforts were published in the Journal of Pediatric Orthopedics as well as six other peer-reviewed medical publications that featured the 42 new disease causing genetic variations discovered by the clinic.