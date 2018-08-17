The ultimate hunting grounds for antiques, repurposed finds, artisan creations and vintage and new items alike.

Meet Brittany and Lindsey, the organizers behind our very own Midwest Antique Fest & Flea Market!

Three years ago, two friends with an addiction to flea markets, roadside trinkets, and tattered treasures decided to take matters into their own hands and bring a spot where you can find everything you never knew you needed, to the heart of northeast Missouri.

On September 21st and 22nd, Lindsey West and Brittany Kelsey, will once again be making the Midwest Antique Fest & Flea market a reality when the show makes its 3rd annual return to Kirksville.

Not only has the duo taken on the feat of organizing such an affair, the friends are also busy coordinating their families, farm life and careers.

In her spare time, Kelsey, the mom of one, is busy helping her husband farm, as well as helping manage MFA Feed as Product Manager. She is also heavily involved in the local cattleman’s association and other various ag-related organizations.

When she’s not wrangling her four small children, you can find West traveling with her family on the professional rodeo circuit, helping on the farm, and working full time as Creative Design Specialist for Cargill Animal Nutrition. She is also a Consultant for Rodan & Fields Dermatology, as well as a small hobby breeder of Goldendoodles.

As you can see, multi-tasking and coordinating chaos come second nature to these two. Their aim with the flea market is to start a tradition of a great show with a well-balanced mix of high quality merchandise, friendly and knowledgeable vendors, and a fun-filled, family-friendly atmosphere.

Brittany and Lindsey have been busy for the past three years scouting out a wide variety of vendors at some of the best antique shows and flea markets across the Midwest to provide a great place to find antiques, collectibles & flea market finds. With over 75 unique vendors (and growing), hands-on demos, live music and great food, there is sure to be something for everyone!

See what some of the attendees and vendors had to say…

“So excited to get this in Northeast Missouri! Can’t wait to set up.” – Cherry Grove Antiques – Downing, MO

“Loved the show! So many neat finds, great food, and lovely people. Drove almost 2 hours to attend. Will definitely be going back!” – K. Haden

“This was my first year attending. The show had a wide variety of booths of all types, delicious food, and I really enjoyed looking. I also thought it was very well-organized and executed! Clearly there was a lot of planning behind the scenes and a tremendous amount of organization to pull it off. I can’t wait for the next one!” – C. Stanton

“Worth the drive! Had lots of variety and good eats, too!” – D. Page

“As a vendor, I was impressed by how well we were taken care of by the show staff. I will be back next year and I encourage others to set up there as a vendor.” – S. Robinson

Collectors of vintage items, repurposed treasures, antiques and artisan goods, will want to be sure to check out the two-day event September 21 and 22 in Kirksville at the NEMO Fairgrounds. Follow the ladies and the Midwest Antique Fest & Flea Market on Facebook for details and hit them up this fall to see for yourself why their event was listed in Flea Market Style Magazine as one of the TOP Fleas and Vintage Markets in the U.S.

For more event information or to become a vendor, visit www.midwestantiquefest.