Wes Greenfield is no stranger to the tractor pulling community. His dad, the late Joe Greenfield and his brother Dennis, introduced Wes to the sport when they began pulling in the mid to late 60’s with a Farmall M diesel and a 560. In the early 70’s Wes took over pulling their 806 turbo gas and eventually graduated up to their 1206 turbo.

Then in the early 90’s when antique/classic tractor pulling started to become more popular, Wes and his dad built their own weekend pullers. Joe built the ’39 Farmall M that you see Wes and his son Landon still pull to this day. Wes built a Farmall 400 that he pulled up until the late 90’s. It was then that he took a rusty, out of commission W-9 and rebuilt it into a classic work horse. Wes went on to win many classes, including those at the Missouri State Fair and Winter Nationals in Sigourney, IA to name a few.

The W-9 is in retirement for now, but Wes and Landon still enjoy carrying on the tradition with Joe’s ’39 M. Whether he’s coaching his son and future grandson or sharing his expertise with fellow pullers, Wes is always eager to do what he can to progress the sport of tractor pulling.

2018 proved to be a historic year for the Wyaconda Antique Tractor pull. The group celebrated its 34th year of tractor pulling with a record number of hooks.

The results are as follows:

ANTIQUE:

3250 lb class – 1st Tyler Davis – Fairmont; 2nd Carl Davis – Fairmont; 3rd Lane Stutsman – Brashear

3500 lb. class – 1st J.B. McQuoid – Moscow Mills; 2nd Doug Folker – Revere; 3rd Jason Steele – Wyaconda

4000 lb. class – 1st Jason Steele – Wyaconda; 2nd Doug Folker – Revere; 3rd Gene Alber – Monroe City

4500 lb. class – 1st Alison Barber – Oskaloosa, IA; 2nd Chris Klein – St Genevieve; 3rd Allen Englergh – Valmeyer, IL

5000 lb. class – 1st Chet Vogt – Birmingham, IA; 2nd Bill Stock -Virginia, IL; 3rd Chris Klein – St. Genevieve

5500 lb. class – 1st Ed Colvin – Wyaconda; 2nd Chet Vogt – Birmingham, IA; 3rd Bill Stock—Virginia, IL

6000 lb. class – 1st Mike Aylward – Arbela; 2nd Bill Stock -Virginia, IL; 3rd Wes Greenfield – Birmingham, IA

6500 lb. class – 1st Bill Stock -Virginia.. IL; 2nd Brad Whalen – Waterloo, IL 3rd Mike Aylward – Arbela

CLASSIC

4000 lb. class – 1st Chris Klein – St. Genevieve; 2nd Justin Dodge – Waukee, IA; 3rd Jason Wolk – St. Genevieve

4500 lb. class – 1st Jason Wolk – St Genevieve, MO 2nd Jody Barber – Oskaloosa, IA; 3rd Justin Dodge – Waukee, IA.

5500 lb. class – 1st Roy Davis – Foristell; 2nd Jody Barber – Oskaloosa, IA; 3rd Matt Stroud – Farmington

6500 lb. class – 1st Mike Aylward – Arbela

FARM

3500 lb. class – 1st Matthew Klein – St. Genevieve; 2nd Jackson Steele – Wyaconda; 3rd Jared Dodge – Waukee, IA

4000 lb. class – 1st Luke Brown – Revere; 2nd Miles Cameron – Luray; 3rd Jared Dodge – Waukee, IA

4500 lb. class – 1st Jim Harmon – Cedar Rapids, IA; 2nd Matthew LaFrenz – Wyaconda; 3rd Ethan Martin – Farmington, IA

5000 lb. class – 1st Marc Colvin – Wyaconda; 2nd Rusty Rysdam – Bloomfield, IA; 3rd Ernie Runyon – Pekin, IL

5500 lb. class – 1st John Marson – Basco, IL; 2nd Joy Courtney – Council Bluffs, IA; 3rd Jim Harmon – Cedar Rapids, IA

6000 lb. class – 1st Danny Graham – Luray; 2nd Kyler Thacker – Oakville, IA; 3rd Richard Courtney – Kahoka

6500 lb class – 1st Ron Black – Memphis; 2nd Kyler Thacker – Oakville, IA; 3rd Boone Doscher – Memphis

7500 lb. class – 1st Ron Black – Memphis; 2nd Jim McQuoid – Memphis; 3rd Kyler Thacker – Oakville, IA

8500 lb Class – 1st Jim McQuoid – Memphis; 2nd Doc Wiggins – Memphis; 3rd Matt Stroud – Farmington

9000 lb. class – 1st David Wiggins – Memphis; 2nd Jim McQuoid – Memphis; 3rd Matt Stroud – Farmington

9500 lb. class (No speed limit) 1st David Wiggins – Memphis; 2nd Shelby Chandler – Cameron, IL; 3rd Matt Stroud – Farmington

10,000 lb class – 1st Jim McQuoid – Memphis; 2nd Shelby Chandler – Cameron, IL; 3rd David Wiggins – Memphis

11,000 lb class – 1st Jim McQuoid – Memphis; 2nd Clint Briscoe -Williamstown; 3rd Shelby Chandler – Cameron, IL

12,000 lb class – 1st Courtney Chandler – Cameron, IL; 2nd Scott Gregory – Kahoka; 3rd Jim McQuoid – Memphis

12,500 lb. class (No speed Limit) 1st Clint Briscoe – Williamstown; 2nd Courtney Chandler -Cameron, IL; 3rd Jay Cameron Kahoka

13,000 lb. class – 1st Jay Cameron – Kahoka; 2nd Courtney Chandler – Cameron, IL 3rd Deanne Tepen – Hawk Point

14,000 lb class – 1st Deanne Tepen – Hawk Point; 2nd Jay Cameron – Kahoka; 3rd Scott Gregory – Kahoka

15,000 lb class – 1st Deanne Tepen – Hawk Point; 2nd Scott Gregory – Kahoka; 3rd Carter Briscoe – Williamstown

The event was sponsored by the following donors: Outback Hair Shack, D & J Pulling Team, FCS Financial – Kahoka, M & 0 Concrete, Paul’s Insurance LLC, H&S Elk Farm, KR’s Shop, Cantril Feed & Grain, Donna Graham, St. Clair Trucking, Holton’s Tire Repair, Main Street Graphix, Holton’s Welding. Mayberry Farms. Fred’s Wrecks, J’s Foods, Peoples Bank, AJ’s Bar & Grill, Richard & Betty Courtney, Darlene Graham, Ott’s Auto Supply, Frazier Seeds (Beck), John Parker, Brown Automotive, Tague Steel & Iron, Catfish Place, Trump Trucks, Wilson Funeral Home, Kahoka State Bank, Clark Mutual Ins., Vigen Memorial Home, Wiss & Wiss, Jason Brown Automotive, Green Valley Seed LLC, Shelter Ins. (Tim Bertram), Bank of Monticello, McAfee Auction Services, Armstrong Farms Inc., Scott’s Feed, Big Bri’s, MFA – Kahoka, Colors Unlimited, Exchange Bank of NEMO, Meinhardt Ins., Collectors Corner, Kahoka Veterinary, MFA Ag – Memphis, Walker Motors, Rose Hardware, Kahoka Motors, Steve’s Family Dining, RPM, S & P Performance, Memphis Lumber, Scotland County. Livestock, Memphis Auto Parts, Off Road Tire, TNT Truck’n, Tri-State Tractor, Community Bank of Memphis, Ridge Top Farm Supply, American Family Ins. Kahoka, Duer’s, Brock Auto Repair, Scotland Lanes Hawkins-Harrison Ins.; Dr. Harlo Donelson, Lewis County REC, Gas & More – Wood Builders, Cook’s Men’s Store, The Farm Shop, Prairieland FS – Kahoka, Clark County Pharmacy, Dr. Lynne Barbour, Hinds Realty, Countryside Flowers, Payne Funeral Chapel, Primrose Realty, Chem-Gro, Oberholtzer Plumbing, Schmitz Spraying, Hopkins Lumber, Precision Outdoors, Tri-State Welding, HeetCO, Farm & Home, U.S. Bank – Memphis, Cookie’s Café, Kahoka Quik Lube, Mac’s Super Saver, Ayerco – Kahoka, The Pickin’ Shed, Scotland County Pharmacy, Lacey’s Family Dining, MFA Oil, IMI Equipment – Casey’s -Ankeny, IA, Dollar General – Kahoka, Kahoka Meat Processing, C & R – Kahoka, JR’s Heating, Cooling & Plumbing.

“We would also like to thank Doug Durant, Baxter, IA for singing the national anthem, Darlene Graham, Luray, for the photos, Gary Trump, of Kahoka, for the packer and Ed’s Machinery, Memphis for the use of his lights,said organizers John Steel and famileis and Dennis Perry. “We would like to include all of the volunteers that help make this event the great success for the entire community. Thanks to Randy and Debbie Lipper’s families for providing the food with the proceeds going to the Blattner Cemetery.”