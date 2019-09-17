The 2019 Clark County Mule Festival will be held September 19, 20, and 21 at the Clark County Fairgrounds 1 mile east of Kahoka.

Main gate admission is $5 for a commemorative button or wrist band for the whole weekend. Children 10 and under get in free.

For more information contact Mike Schantz, Becki Krueger, Kathy Williams, Doris Courtney, or Debbie Logsdon or visit http://clarkcountymulefestival.com.

This weekend features the Missouri state animal, the mule. Thursday will be mule games at 1 p.m. and the camper cook off at 6 p.m.

Friday will begin with mule games at 11 a.m., mule jumps at 3 p.m., team qualifying races at 5 p.m., followed by mule and cattle classes such as break away roping, steer daubing, steer doctoring, goat tying, team sorting, and roping at 7 p.m. The 2019 King and Queen will be crowned Friday evening.

Saturday’s events kick off at 9 a.m. with all day event mule show with the mule pull at noon and an evening rodeo at 7 p.m.

This year there will be no show on Sunday.

The festival has area crafts, flea markets, tack vendors, food, morning trail ride on Saturday, coloring contest for area children, raffles for $1,000 and a quilt, and Sunday will still feature Cowboy Church services at 8 a.m.

All equine must have current Coggins papers and out of state health papers, if applicable, when entering the front gate. All Equine leaving the fairgrounds must have papers to re-enter fairgrounds for any reason with the animal.

The week begins with campers from all over the Midwest coming in to set up on the fairgrounds electrical sites. There will be a camper open camp fire cook-off on Thursday, September 19 for all registered campers. Categories will be dutch oven cooking, chili, and stew. There will be a free week of camping at the 2020 festival for the category winners. There will be a registered camper only drawing at 5:00 p.m. on Friday for a custom metal sign.

Thursday morning the main office will open selling souvenirs, displaying the coloring contest, raffles, and festival history memorabilia. The vendors will also open at 8:00 a.m. with many crafts, many varieties of food, and flea marketers. Head start children will be out to the fairgrounds for wagon rides and treats.

Saturday’s main events start with the trail ride at 7 a.m. Vendors open at 8 a.m. The mule show starts in front of the grandstand at 9:00a.m. with the Clark County High School band performing followed by the mule grand entry. Competition is open to everyone with a mule.

The following mule show is a series of timed events for mules such as musical carpets., pantyhose race, monkey in a tree, back to back race, mule jumps, and more. The mule pull will be held at noon with mule jumps at 3 p.m.

The mule rodeo will start Saturday night at 7 p.m. this year. There will be a band “Riverside”, performing in the 4-H barn, after the rodeo.

During the mule show on Saturday, there will be a prize give away for all show contestants featuring items given by area businesses that support the mule festival.

Sunday Cowboy Church service will be held at 8:00 a.m. in the grand stand by the Fellowship of Christian Cowboys.