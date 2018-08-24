The Annual spring meeting of the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA), was recently held at the Lodge of the 4 Seasons in Lake Ozark Missouri. A highlight of the meeting was the awards banquet and the recognition reception. This year’s recipients who were honored included the Missouri Superintendent of the year, the Emeritus Educators, Pierce Award nominees, and Friend of Education.

LeRoy Huff of Rutledge Missouri, was a recipient of the Friend of Education award. This honor is presented annually by the Missouri Association of School Administrators, to persons who have distinguished themselves throughout the state for their efforts on behalf of the public schools of Missouri. Recipients cannot be currently employed by a school district, but are individuals who have worked tirelessly promoting the educational efforts of Missouri Schools. Honorees in previous years have been members of the Missouri General Assembly, members of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Missouri business leaders, representatives of prominent financial institutions, university professors, school architects, philanthropic individuals, and individuals formerly associated with Missouri public education.

LeRoy was recognized for his many years of service to education not only at the local, but state, and national levels. Currently LeRoy has completed 54 years of continuous service to Missouri’s public schools. For 40 years, he was an instructor, assistant principal, principal and superintendent at Scotland County R-I Schools. Since his retirement from Scotland County in 2004 he has worked for the Missouri Association of School Administrators and the Missouri Association of Rural Education, as a financial consultant, school board educator, and educational consultant, to the Missouri general assembly.

During his tenure as a public school official, LeRoy was recognized by numerous state and national associations for the work he accomplished in promoting education. Among the more notable honors he has received, the following were mentioned at the banquet. He was recognized for the work he did with the National Council for the Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE). This organization is solely responsible for the evaluation of teacher preparation programs at the university level throughout the United States. Mr. Huff was an NCATE evaluator of universities for numerous years and was required to visit university campuses along with other team members to accreditate their teacher preparation programs. In 1988 LeRoy was elected president of the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP), and in 1990 he was selected as Missouri’s secondary principal of the year. In 1991 Mr. Huff was one of only 17 secondary principals in the United States to be honored with a

summer study mission to the People’s Republic of China. During this sabbatical Chinese officials were given the opportunity to learn how America’s educational system operates. LeRoy has also served as a member of the board of directors of the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MHSAA). In 1996 the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), located in Washington DC, selected LeRoy as chairman of the association’s secondary schools committee. During his tenure as committee chairman, he was given the opportunity to visit the White House and meet the President. In 2003 the Missouri Association of Rural Education

selected Mr. Huff as the association’s superintendent of the year. It was also in 2003 that he was selected as a Pierce award nominee. This award is annually given by the Missouri Association of School Administrators and annually recognizes six outstanding school administrators throughout Missouri. In 2007 LeRoy was presented with the Missouri Association of School Administrators emeritus award. This honor is given to former school administrators who the association wishes to recognize for their work on behalf of Missouri’s public schools. From 1998 through 2005 Mr. Huff was an adjunct professor of education for Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville Missouri. During these years he was an instructor teaching classes in school finance, school law, and public relations.

LeRoy and his wife Jane will have been married 54 years this December and currently reside on the family farm near Rutledge Missouri. The Huffs have two children, Dr. Elisabeth Lonergan, of Ames Iowa, and Sean Huff of Rutledge, Missouri.