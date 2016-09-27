The 25th annual reunion of the descendants of Grover Cleveland and Hazel Francis (Calhoun) Crook was held Sunday September 4th at the home of David and Bonnie Hayes in Memphis. We enjoyed a great carry in meal with lots of good food as usual.

We spent the day visiting and eating and enjoying each others’ company. The kids were outside playing with our kittens. They made good entertainment. Some of the younger ones don’t get to see each other much, so it was nice to have them here and getting to know each other. Our family from California came later in the day. Some of the family had left so we arranged to get together on Monday. We had a great time. It was the first time some of the family had met the ones from California because of sickness in the family last year.

Those present were: Suzanne Anderson, Downing, Todd, Arlene, Riley, and Justin Anderson, Bonderant, Iowa, Dick and Ardie Thomson, Memphis, Sandy Harrison, Alexandria, Stacey, Lucas, and Charlie- Harrison, Waukasha, Wis., Gerald and Kathleen Droege, Memphis, Nick, Candace, and Kallee Kratzer, Memphis, Becky Crook, Kirksville Cindy Stump, Lancaster, Dane, Kayle, Liam, and Waylon Stump, Lancaster, Terry and Sharon Crook, Kirksville, Ruben, Jennie (Crook), Ruben Jr., Josie, and Marlie Majors, Ocean Side, California.

We were sorry that Barbie and Andy Akers and Carter Dickerson, Aason, and Avá Akers, Julie (Kratzer) and Keith Adkins and Michelle, were not able to attend this year due to other commitments.

We were saddened by the absence of Tim Crook and David Stump, who we lost last year.

Submitted by Bonnie Hayes