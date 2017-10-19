The Scotland County Health Department has announced that a contract to provide WIC (Women, Infants and Children) services for the fiscal year 2017-2018 has been signed with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Under the terms of the contracts Scotland County Health Department will be able to serve 124 eligible pregnant or postpartum women, infants and children up to five years of age each month.

WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program that provides services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children up to their 5th birthday based on nutritional risk and income eligibility. The primary services provided are health screening, risk assessment, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding promotion and referrals to health care. Supplemental food is provided at no cost to participants.

Program eligibility is partially based on income guidelines. Income must he at or below 185% of the federal poverty level, or $45,510 for a family of four. Participants must also complete a nutritional risk assessment by a health professional at a participating WIC agency in Missouri.

The Scotland County WIC Program is headed by WIC Coordinator Nancy Holt. Mary Reiter, is the Registered Dietitian, Margaret Curry serves as a WIC Certifier and Tasma Thornton, RN fills the role as competent profession authority.

The Scotland. Health Department is open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offers WIC services on the third Tuesday and Wednesday of each month or by appointment.

Missouri women interested in finding out more about how to receive WIC benefits can call TEL -LINK at 1-800- TEL-LINK (1-800-835-5465) or contact the Scotland County Health Department at 660-465-7275. The information is also available online at www.health.mo.gov/wic.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA. its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.