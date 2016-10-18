FIVE YEARS AGO

Brigham Young University’s a cappella group, Vocal Point, made plenty of fans in Memphis this summer with a concert stop. The ranks of fans likely swelled significantly more this fall when the group made a national splash on NBC’s music reality show “The Sing-Off”.

The nine-man group was selected as one of the sixteen groups to compete in the third season of the popular TV program, which began airing on September 19th. The group made the initial cuts through the first four episodes, and was among the final ten groups to perform in the current episode that ran October 17th.

Donelson, who booked the group’s concert stop in June, said it was one of the most popular performances of the theatre’s annual concert schedule.

“Folks have made it very clear that they want these guys back in Memphis,” Donelson stated. He added that he started working immediately following the June concert to bring Vocal Point back to Memphis for another stop in 2012.

TEN YEARS AGO

Much of the City of Memphis was out of electricity Sunday morning for approximately one hour.

Superintendent Mike Ahland stated that the city’s main 7200 line was out for roughly 60 minutes because of a pair of blown fuses at the main substation on the Northeast Missouri Electric Power cooperative line that is used to transfer the city’s electricity into the municipal system.

Ahland stated the city electric department made the repairs at the site, which is located west of the light plant.

The 7200 line services approximately 75 percent of the city.

20 YEARS AGO

The construction of the new Residential Care Facility (RCF) at the Scotland County Care Center in Memphis is roughly 25 percent completed according to SCCC Administrator Jim Richardson.

Construction of the new 28-bed facility began during the last week of July after a $1.2 million loan was secured from the Rural Housing and Community Development Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Richard said when completed the assisted living facility will provide 20 single rooms as well as four double-occupancy rooms for married couples or for related individuals.

30 YEARS AGO

Excitement mounted at Memphis Auto Parts on Thursday, October 16th, as news media, family, coworkers and friends waited for the van, bearing the grand prize won by Stanley Prather, to arrive.

Arrow Automotive Industries previously announced Stanley Prather, manager of Memphis Auto Parts, as the grand prize winner of their “Premium Performance Sweepstakes”. Prather was chosen from a drawing of over 20,000 entries in the national contest.

As the grand prize winner, Prather received a fully restored 1955 Chevy Bel Air Nomad station wagon—a rare beauty, and a hallmark in automotive design, styling and engineering. Under the Chevy hood is Chevy’s first V-8. The car boasts just 36,000 miles.

40 YEARS AGO

The Clark County authorities and the State Highway Patrol are investigating a theft, which occurred six miles west of Kahoka at the Glenn Barr place on Route BB, between 7:00 a.m. October 11 and October 12.

Taken was some 800 bushels of soybeans, valued at $4,800. Two trucks were used, one of which belonged to the owner. The owner’s truck was recovered about a mile from the theft scene.

Also taken was a nearly new 50 ton hydraulic press valued at $650. Watch your soybeans!

50 YEARS AGO

Residents in the Memphis area are being offered an opportunity to Zip Code their mailing lists during October.

Letters carried last week delivered “no postage needed” cards to the various homes and business and the cards have blanks for addresses used most often, but for which individuals who do not know the proper Zip Codes.

After filling in the street number, city and state, the cards are to be mailed back to the postmaster. Post office personnel will add the proper Zip Codes and return the cards to the sender.

President Johnson previously proclaimed October 10-15 as “Zip Code Week” to promote greater usage of Zip Code.

60 YEARS AGO

Fire of undetermined origin broke out in the Childress Elevator at Gorin Tuesday night and burned from about 9:30 until 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. There was considerable grain and equipment damage, the main part of the elevator being a total loss.

70 YEARS AGO

Quinn, grocer, advertises gun-powder tea 25 cents pound, Mocha and Java coffee 20 cents a pound, hickory smoked hams 12 ½ cents a pound, sugar cured bacon, 12 ½ cents a pound, 20-pound pail of lard, $1.56; potatoes 68 cents a bushel, sweet corn, a dozen cans 58 cents, oil sardines 40 cents a dozen tins, two pounds pepper 25 cents, 8-ounce bottle vanilla 22 cents, Kelly’s Best flour $2.15 a hundred pounds, bread two loaves for five cents, granulated sugar 23 pounds $1, pure rye whiskey 75 cents a quart.

But this ad appeared in the Kansas City Star forty years ago!! (Now 110 years ago!)