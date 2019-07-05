The 2019 Scotland County Fair will kick off Sunday with the opening installment of the livestock and animal shows followed by the crowning of the 2019 State Fair Farm Family and the Scotland County 4-H Royalty.

The opening act will be the 4-H Dog Show which will get underway at 1 p.m.

The Farm Family and 4-H royalty ceremony will be held in the grandstands at 6:30 p.m.

The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance will host the 2019 Vespers service starting at 7 p.m.

The Alex Daniel Band will take the stage as part of the services. Based out of Moberly, the band is an extension of the solo project started by recent high school graduate Alex Fincher. The performance will feature hymns as well as modern worship songs and even original music written by Fincher.

A free-will offering will be received by the SCMA to help fund the association’s back to school event later this summer.

“The Ministerial Alliance raises money each year to help fund the back to school supply fair which gives school supplies to area students to help out families in the community,” said organizer Marie Ebeling.

To register students for the back to school supply fair contact Ebeling at 660-342-0917. The supplies will be handed out August 10th from 10 a.m. to noon during the Ignite Ministries annual Back to School Bash on the northeast corner of the Memphis square.