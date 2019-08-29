Fabulous weather brought 98 vehicles out to show their stuff this past Saturday for the 2019 Scotland County Antique Fair Car Show. The crowd of people meandered around the vehicles and enjoyed the festivities offered.

This year’s winners are:

All makes and models 1900-1939 cars: 2nd place Charlie and Susan Brown driving a 1934 Dodge Coupe and 1st place Rick Gooden driving a 1931 Chevy Sport Coupe.

All makes and models 1940-1959 cars: 3rd place Ron Terrell driving a 1956 Ford Fairlane Victoria, 2nd place Dick and Diane Vermazen driving a 1957 Chevy Bel Air, and 1st place was a 1955 Chevy Bel Air convertible.

All makes and models 1960-1969 cars: 3rd place Duane and Sandy Arnold driving a 1968 Pontiac Firebird convertible, 2nd Ken Lowman driving a 1969 Chevelle, and 1st place Brad and Kathy Selby drove a 1965 Pontiac Catalina 2+2.

All makes and models 1970-1979 cars: 3rd place Alan Hufford driving a 1972 Chevy Nova SS, 2nd place Jeff and Trinity Davis driving a 1971 Mercury Cougar XR7 convertible, 1st place Keith Manyx drove a 1971 Plymouth Duster.

All makes and models 1980-1995 cars: 1st place Bryan Chance drove a 1984 Pontiac Trans Am.

All makes and models 1996 and newer cars: 3rd place Lanny Tietsort driving a 2002 Chevy Camaro, 2nd place Norm Goucher driving a 2014 Dodge Challenger SRT8, and 1st place Terry Wood drove a 2013 Dodge Challenger SRT8.

All Thunderbirds: 3rd place D.G. and June Ann Ledford driving a 2002 T-Bird convertible, 2nd place John Buckman driving a 1970 T-Bird Hardtop, 1st place D.G. and June Ann Ledford drove a 1966 T-Bird convertible.

All Corvettes 1974 and newer: 3rd place Janet Brown driving a 2011 Corvette, 2nd place Bobby Hartsock driving a 2017 Corvette Grand sport, 1st place Don and Nancy Price drove a 1997 Corvette.

All Chevelles: 3rd place Jeff Brawner driving a 1968 Chevelle SS, 2nd place Brent Bourgeois driving a 1972 Chevelle and 1st place Carl & Nancy Kapfer drove a 1967 Chevelle Super Sport.

All Camaros: 3rd place Chandler Harris presented a 1997 Camaro SS, 2nd place Chris Harris driving a 1979 Camaro Z28, 1st place Kent Calvert drove a 1967 Camaro.

All Mustangs 1973 & older: 2nd place Mark & Gerry McClain driving a 1965 Mustang, 1st place Danny & Carolyn Harper drove a 1969 Mustang.

All Mustangs 1974 & newer: 3rd place Jim Peiffer driving a 2007 Mustang, 2nd place Donnie Martin driving a 2008 Shelby GT 500, 1st place Donnie Martin drove a 2009 Rousch 427R Mustang.

Original Factory Muscle thru 1972: 3rd place Chuck Reedy driving a 1969 Pontiac GTO, 2nd place Ron Atkinson driving a 1967 Oldsmobile 442, 1st place Don & Debbie Crim drove a 1970 Oldsmobile 442.

Rods to 1949: 3rd place Richard & Linda Clark driving a 1940 Chevy Deluxe, 2nd place Chuck Reedy driving a 1941 Plymouth Coupe, 1st place David & Nancy Bishop drove a 1935 Plymouth Sedan.

Street Machines 1950 & newer: 3rd place Kenney Ball driving a 1955 Chevy Bel Air, 2nd place Bryan Finch driving a 1971 Chevy Monte Carlo, 1st place Buck & Patty Henken drove a 1967 Pontiac GTO.

All trucks 1939 & older: 1st place Robert & Ella Owings drove a 1939 Ford Pickup.

All trucks 1940-1972: 3rd place Roger Robinson driving a 1964 Chevy C10, 2nd place Chuck Reedy driving a 1941 Plymouth Pickup, 1st place Paul Shultz drove a 1966 Chevy CIO.

All trucks 1973 & newer: 3rd place Donald Pflum driving his 2015 Kenworth, 2nd place Ron & Diane Stephenson driving a 1974 Chevy C10, 1st place Dan Peterson drove a 1990 Chevy Super Sport.

Rat Rods: 3rd place Roy Johnston driving a 1966 Chevy C10, 2nd place Howard Harvey driving a 1965 Ford Fairlane 500 Station Wagon, 1st place Mike Rhodes drove a 1964 Ford F100.

Mini trucks: 1st place Ed & Judy Richards drove a 1987 Chevy El Camino.

Motorcycles, Harley Davidson: 3rd place Dave Dorson rode his 2002 Road King, 2nd place Jeremy Hamlin rode his 1998 Wide Glide, 1st place Marty Shepard rode his 2007 Super Glide.

Motorcycles, all others: 1st place Marty Shepard rode his 1983 Yamaha.

All 4-wheel drives: 3rd place Glenn & Tammy Trusty driving a 2016 Chevy Silverado Midnight Edition, 2nd place Shawn Stepp drove a 1977 Dodge M880 Military, 1st place Jay Hayes drove a 1987 Chevy 1/2 ton 4×4.

All Torinos: 2nd place Warren Douglas driving a 1970 Torino GT, 1st place Sam Caselman drove a 1969 Torino GT Fastback.

Competition: 2nd place Ray Mendenhall driving a 1992 Mustang, 1st place Ernie Campbell drove a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS.

Mayor’s Choice: Buck & Patty Henken with a 1967 Pontiac GTO.

People’s Choice: Bryan Finch with a 1971 Chevy Monte Carlo.