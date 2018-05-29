Young women between the ages of 17 – 21 (as of September 1, 2018) are eligible to participate in the 2018 Scotland County Fair Queen contest to be held on Monday, July 9th.

Contestants will compete for honors in the following categories: Miss Congeniality, Talent, Essay and Most Season Passes Sold. They can opt to also participate in the Young Women In Agriculture contest, if they choose to. Winners will receive $100.

Awards will be given as follows: Queen – $350, 1st Runners-up – $200 and 2nd place – $100.

Each contestant who meets the dated requirements is eligible to go on a fun outing to the Miss Missouri Pageant at Mexico, Missouri on Saturday, June 16th. This trip gives the contestants an opportunity to see a pageant before they compete.

The 2018 Scotland County Fair Queen will go on to compete at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Missouri for the 2018 Missouri State Fair Queen title.

There will be an informative meeting on Saturday June 2nd at 10 am at the Art Hall on the Scotland County Fair Grounds to discuss the upcoming events, go over information and answer any questions. Application packets are available now by contacting Danielle Bair at 660-341-3486.

Deadline for application is Wednesday, June 13th. Contestants will receive information concerning the Contestant’s Tea as well as the contestant’s outing to the Miss Missouri Pageant in Mexico, Missouri.