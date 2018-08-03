Will Montgomery exhibited the Grand Champion Market hog at the 2018 Junior Swine Show at the 2018 Scotland County Fair. He is pictured with 2018 Scotland County Fair Queen Sadie Davis. Will also showed the Grand Champion Boar and the champion pen of three.
The Senior Showmanship award for the 2018 Scotland County Fair Junior Swine Show went to Morgan Blessing. She also exhibited the Grand Champion Female and Reserve Champion Boar entries.
Corbin Blessing earned the Junior Showmanship honor at the 2018 Junior Swine Show.
The Grand Champion Rate of Gain entry was shown by Holly Mauck.
Reserve Champion Rate of Gain honors went to Hayden Long’s entry. He is pictured with 4-H Prince Carter Clatt.
Abby Doster exhibited the Reserve Champion Market Hog of the 2018 SC Fair.
Hannah Montgomery showed the Reserve Champion Female entry in the 2018 Junior Swine Show.
