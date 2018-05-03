Andrew Ebeling and Meghan McKee were crowned king and queen of the 2018 Scotland County Prom held on Saturday, April 28th.
Posted on May 3, 2018
Categories: SCHOOL
Tags: 2018, prom, SCHOOL, Scotland County R-I
