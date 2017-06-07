Temperatures are soaring and the official start of summer is just around the corner. Scotland County Fair Board members and other volunteers are busy preparing for this year’s fair to be held July 9th through the 15th.

Season passes are available at Gas & More and Rose Do It Best Hardware. Passes will be on sale for $35 through June 30th and $40 from July 1 through July 11th. Daily passes for those who do not purchase a season pass will be $15 for eight years and over, seven and under is FREE. With your season pass or daily pass, all EVENTS and CARNIVAL RIDES are free! Your only expense will be for food, concessions, games, and merchandise.

Following is a lineup of events for this year’s Scotland County Fair:

Sunday, July 9: Vesper’s Service – free gate.

Monday, July 10: Scotland County Queen Coronation.

Tuesday, July 11: Gilliam Family Illusions.

Wednesday, July 12: 5J Rodeo.

Thursday, July 13: TSPA Truck and Tractor Pull.

Friday, July 14: Car Races.

Saturday, July 15: Baby Show, Mud Bog, and Demolition Derby.

For more information and to keep current on all fair activities, visit the Scotland County Fair Facebook page.